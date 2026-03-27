Weekend Jury: 'Belgium are a step up in class and are a very tempting price at 27-20'

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What is your best international bet this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, host of the Assist: Even though the USA are seeking a fourth consecutive win, I think Belgium are a step up in class and are a very tempting price at 27-20. Rudi Garcia's men are unbeaten in their last eight – five wins and three draws – and have won their last three meetings against the US. It might only be a friendly in Atlanta, but many of the Belgium players will see this as the perfect opportunity to seal their place in the World Cup squad.

Ivor Davies, Betfair: Back the draw in Scotland vs Japan at 12-5. Japan are priced up as favourites but with Scotland still celebrating and being a strong at home, they can stand firm. The Samurai Blue have some top players but they are likely to rotate their squad before their clash with England on Tuesday, making the draw appeal as the pair look evenly matched.

Tom McGarry, Racing Post Sport: This will be Senegal's first match since they were controversially stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations crown and they could take out their anger on Peru at the Stade de France by claiming a big win. Even setting aside the Afcon final against Morocco, Senegal have won ten of their last 13 games, while Peru won just twice during South American World Cup qualifying and are notoriously poor travellers.

Ian Wilkerson, Racing Post Sport: Portugal head to Mexico without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo but they can spoil the party as their hosts re-open the Estadio Azteca. El Tri have had to contend with a lack of competitive football in the World Cup build-up and while they have won their last three games against Iceland, Bolivia and Panama, this is a big step up in class.

Where is the value in the EFL?

WA: You can get 1-2 in the double-chance market for Oldham at Crewe in League Two, and the Latics are flying after five straight wins. A victory for Micky Mellon's men at Gresty Road could lift them into the playoff places and move them four points clear of their opponents. These teams drew 0-0 at Boundary Park back in November and Crewe have lost two of their last three home games.

ID: Oldham at 7-4 away to Crewe stands out. The Latics have won their last five games and are surging towards the playoffs, backed up by strong underlying expected-goals (xG) data. Crewe have struggled at home, losing two of their last three games, and may find it tough to contain an in-form Oldham side.

TM: League Two leaders Bromley are miraculously odds against to win at the division's bottom club Barrow on Saturday. Andy Woodman's high-flyers are unbeaten in 21 league games and have won three on the bounce. Barrow, meanwhile, are on their fourth manager of the season, have won just once in 15, and were thrashed 5-0 at Grimsby last weekend.

IW: Leyton Orient have struggled after reaching the League One playoff final last season but four wins on the bounce have helped them climb away from trouble. They can further boost their standing by claiming another three points at Exeter, who have lost their last five and are hovering just above the drop zone.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

WA: MK Dons have scuppered several coupons through the season and I can't have any confidence in them winning at Salford at 27-20. The hosts, who did the double over the Dons last season, have won their last three at home and need the points to take a big step towards cementing a playoff spot. Paul Warne's squad head to the north-west following a home defeat to Barnet last weekend and now face being without key defender Jack Sanders for the rest of the season due to injury.

ID: It’s hard to justify Exeter being favourites against Leyton Orient in League One. The Grecians have lost five in a row and are leaking goals, while Richie Wellens has galvanised his Orient side in recent weeks and has them playing well again. Dom Ballard is in red-hot form and could punish a fragile defence.

TM: Japan are favourites to beat Scotland at Hampden and that appears to be underselling the Scots given they picked up three wins from three on home soil in World Cup qualifying, seeing off group favourites Denmark and highly-rated Greece. Japan are hard to beat but they have lost away to Australia and the United States in the last year and may also have one eye on Tuesday's glamour friendly with England. Steve Clarke's hosts can cause, what in terms of the odds at least, would be a minor surprise in Glasgow.

IW: It is a congested playoff race in League Two and while Swindon are in the thick of it, they have failed to win their last three matches at the County Ground. Visitors Fleetwood are destined for a mid-table finish, but have proved difficult to beat having suffered one loss in their last ten, so the Cod Army could get something from their trip to Wiltshire.

' Bromley are miraculously odds against to win at Barrow ' – Tom McGarry

Is Salah Liverpool's greatest ever player?

WA: Not the greatest, but I would say certainly in the top five, and that is some accolade at a club the size of Liverpool. People seem to forget that there were a lot of eyebrows raised when the Reds bought the Egyptian, who cost £36million, due to his previous struggles at Chelsea. Nine years and 189 goals later, it has proved to be an absolute bargain and this looks the right time for Salah to seek a new challenge and Liverpool to find a long-term replacement.

ID: Not quite. While Mohamed Salah has been outstanding over the past decade, he ranks just outside the top three in my opinion. Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush all still edge him I would say. Salah’s legacy is still huge but he falls just short of Liverpool's absolute greatest.

TM: No. It could be argued Salah is Liverpool's greatest player of the Premier League era, although Steven Gerrard would have something to say about that. But it would be nothing more than recency bias if he were to be considered the best in the club's history. The Reds were the dominant force of both English and European football during the 1970s and 80s and players from that era such as Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush have to rank above Salah. A top-five contender yes, but he is not the club's greatest.

IW: If you discount Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Ian Rush and maybe Robbie Fowler, then I suppose Mo Salah is a candidate to be Liverpool's greatest player, but their history goes back to 1892, not just to the invention of social media.

Who is your early pick to win the World Cup?

WA: I think Brazil are a good price at 8-1, especially as they are not as reliant on one superstar as they have been in recent times. With no Neymar, there's not the focus on an individual but the South American giants still have the quality to cause havoc against World Cup defences. Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Joao Pedro bring real talent as well as big game experience, while in Alisson, they have a world-class goalkeeper.

ID: I have backed Brazil, who I think can go well at 17-2. The Europeans look too short in the market with continental factors slightly undervalued. Brazil have plenty of familiar top level talent and look good value. The Carlo Ancelotti angle is intriguing – it would just be like him to deliver on the biggest stage of all.

TM: France laid down a marker with Thursday's friendly win over Brazil and they have the squad depth and talent to go all the way in North America, which would be the perfect swansong for outgoing head coach Didier Deschamps. A tough looking group that includes Senegal and Norway could actually be the making of Les Bleus, who have reached the last two World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2018, and it would be no surprise if they repeat that trick at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

IW: France still tick so many boxes. They came so close last time, won it four years before that, and the transition from tournament to tournament always seems to be so smooth under Didier Deschamps these days. They also have a great star in Kylian Mbappe, hungry to prove himself the world's greatest player. They look the ones to beat.

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