Warren Ashurst: Expect goals, goals, goals in this Premier League season

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Goals have been on the decline in recent seasons and some would argue that Premier League football has become too predictable and, dare we say it, a bit stagnant.

For those of us who remember the thrills and spills of the 1990s, we sometimes yearn for the Manchester United v Arsenal showdowns, the entertainers of Newcastle and the likes of Shearer, Fowler, Cole and Ferdinand banging in goals.

Sideways and backwards passing, cautious players not wanting to make a mistake and managers coaching the flair out of attacking stars have all been negatives aimed at top-flight clubs in the last couple of years.

The stats seem to back up those critics. Goals have been on the decline in the last two seasons and only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago reached the 20-goal mark last term, compared to five players who managed it in the previous season.

'Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago reached the 20-goal mark last term, compared to five players who managed it in the previous season'

In the 2023-24 campaign, there were 1,246 goals scored in the Premier League - an average of 3.28 goals per game. That figure dropped by 141 goals the following season, with the net struck 1,105 times in 2024-25, with an average of 2.93 per match.

The total fell by another 60 goals last season to 1,045, meaning a worrying average of just 2.75 per game - the lowest figure since the 2020-21 campaign, which was the Covid season with few or no fans in the grounds.

One mind-blowing stat to come out of last term was that it was the first top-flight season since 1888 in which no one team scored six or more goals in a league game.

All of that could flip on its head this season, though, as we look forward to what could be the most unpredictable campaign since Leicester’s shock title success of 2015-16.

Three of the big six - Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - have appointed new managers this summer, while two of the other three - Manchester United and Tottenham - have a boss who has been in charge for less than eight months.

The close-season transfer pattern seems to suggest that teams are going to play more on the front foot and that attack is the best form of defence.

Liverpool had the worst goals-against record of last season’s Premier League top eight, conceding 53 times in 38 matches.

A large portion of the blame for that was piled on to outgoing manager Arne Slot, but even since his departure, the Liverpool backline has a weaker look to it.

Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have been moved on, while Connor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni look unlikely to be fit enough to start the season.

French Under-21 international Jeremy Jacquet is their only defensive addition in the transfer window to date, and all the other names being linked with Anfield moves are forward players.

Only four of the top five scored more goals than Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth last term so will there be a similar attacking theme during his Anfield tenure?

Chelsea kept just nine clean sheets in last season’s league campaign, and their goalkeepers and defenders seemed to be the weakest link at Stamford Bridge.

New boss Xabi Alonso has come in but heading out to Real Madrid is the Blues’ best defender - Marc Cucurella. Summer capture Maxence Lacroix should make them more stable, but he is unlikely to be the final piece of a defensive jigsaw and the cracks are still there to exploit.

Manchester United were only one goal behind Liverpool in the goals-conceded stakes and Michael Carrick is yet to add any new defensive options to his squad.

With Champions League football ahead of them this term, United are going to have to rely heavily on players who don’t have good injury records or defenders who haven’t convinced.

Manchester City had a goals-against tally of almost one per game last term under Pep Guardiola, who is no longer there to oversee an ingenious defensive or formation change.

The likelihood is that they won’t have Rodri sitting in front of the back-four, so it will be interesting to see how Enzo Maresca sets up his team. Previous managerial roles suggest he won’t be backward in coming forward.

Then you have the champions, who were often criticised for their overly-defensive style of play en route to lifting the trophy.

Key defender William Saliba is set to miss the start of the season for Arsenal Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal leaked just 27 goals when winning the Premier League title, but even the Gunners look as if they could be more attack-minded in 2026-27.

Mikel Arteta will be without the injured William Saliba for an “extended period” and his absence instantly makes Arsenal’s backline look less secure.

Greek winger Christos Tzolis has been added to the attacking ranks and the 24-year-old has already shown positive signs during their pre-season preparations.

When you consider that Erling Haaland is as short as 4-6 to be crowned the Premier League’s top scorer, you would be forgiven for thinking that it’s a one-horse race.

But pre-season indications, including a 10-1 win for Bournemouth over Serie A side Genoa, are that we should be in for a goalfest this season.

Hold on to your hats, as everything points to a dramatic, unpredictable campaign that could bring heightened excitement back to the English top flight.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Read more from the Racing Post:

From woefully basic pools coupons to 979 wides and a golden age - how sports betting evolved and exploded

Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle

James Milton: Fifa's wild World Cup scheme widens chasm between fans and administrators

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.