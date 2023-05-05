Veteran managers are back in fashion but will it be four and out for Big Sam's Leeds?

When Twenty20 cricket was launched at the start of the 21st century it was billed as a funky new product, enticing a new generation of fans and offending the odd grumpy, stick-in-the-mud old-timer.

On the field, however, it soon became apparent that old-timers could play crucial roles in successful T20 teams. Shane Warne was three months short of his 39th birthday when he captained Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League title in 2008 and five years later Rajasthan spinner Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41.

Faf du Plessis, at 38, is on course to be the top runscorer in this season's IPL, in which 41-year-old MS Dhoni is skippering Chennai Super Kings, while county stalwarts Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel are gearing up for their 21st seasons in the English domestic T20 competition.

The IPL's introduction of substitutes could prolong the careers of veterans even more. The old boys can go in, tonk a few sixes or bowl their allotted overs of miserly wrist-spin, then get subbed without having to worry about any stiff-backed efforts in the field or scampered byes in the final over.

What these 40-somethings lack in stamina they make up for in experience and coolness under pressure. They know their strengths and weaknesses. They've played hundreds of T20 matches for dozens of teams all around the world, helping them adapt to whatever conditions or match situations they face.

There are some similarities between T20 cricket and the battle against relegation. Both involve short, sharp bursts of high-pressure, concentrated action in which one error or one moment of magic can decide the outcome. And in both, it seems, you want the old blokes on your side.

The return of 75-year-old Roy Hodgson to Crystal Palace has paid off handsomely with four wins in six Premier League matches and Neil Warnock, 74, has had a similarly impressive impact at Huddersfield.

After the Terriers confirmed their Championship status with a 1-0 win over promoted Sheffield United on Thursday, Warnock, now a short-format specialist, declared: "I couldn't do ten months of this. I'll be back next February somewhere."

While it is mission accomplished for Hodgson and Warnock, Sam Allardyce – at 68, a mere slip of a lad compared to those two – is just getting started at Leeds.

Just as T20 bowlers have four overs in which to make an impact, Big Sam has four games – the first of which, away to Manchester City, is the footballing equivalent of bowling to Chris Gayle on a field with 30-metre boundaries.

"I've seen a lot of trouble before," Allardyce said on his arrival at Leeds this week and, like Dhoni coming to the crease during a spectacular batting collapse, that phlegmatic attitude could serve him well.

And if Big Sam can match the late-season achievements of Hodgson and Warnock it'll make Chelsea's interim appointment of Frank Lampard look even more misguided. At 44, he's clearly three decades too young for the gig.

