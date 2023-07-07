Verstappen's dominance could lead F1 to change for the better

Recently I was watching a baseball match on the MLB's live streaming service. During the breaks between innings there were short videos explaining the stories and characters behind exhibits in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

America is strangely obsessed with history for a country that doesn't have an awful lot of it, but sports need heroes and legends and the US is particularly good at celebrating theirs.

Since being taken over by US conglomerate Liberty Media, Formula 1 has seen an increasing focus on the American market with session times at European races shifted later in the day and three races in the States featuring on the 2023 calendar.

They have not set up an F1 Hall of Fame (yet) but Max Verstappen is putting in a strong case for inclusion as he saunters towards a third consecutive drivers' title.

The Dutch dynamo has won seven of the nine races heading into this weekend's British Grand Prix, finishing second in the other two. If he carries on like this it will be a record-breaking season.

Domination by one team or driver in Formula 1 is as old as F1 itself. Alberto Ascari won every race he entered in the championship's third year of 1952, while 50 years later Michael Schumacher recorded a podium finish in every race of the 2002 season - an achievement unmatched before or since.

Such records tend to be looked back on fondly as time passes by but are rarely enjoyed while they're being built up - and Verstappen's one-man show could provide Liberty with a dilemma.

While F1's previous ringmaster, Bernie Ecclestone, was happy to rake in the grey pound, Liberty have focused on building up a younger, more global audience.

Central to that ethos was the signing of a blockbuster deal with Netflix to produce a behind-the-scenes documentary, Drive to Survive.

Debuting just prior to the start of the 2019 season, the show became a surprise hit 12 months later at a time when people were getting used to the fact there wasn't much else to do except sit around and watch Netflix.

The timing could not have been better, as the army of fans drawn in during 2020 who decided to follow their first full F1 season live in 2021 were treated to the greatest championship duel since races began to be regularly broadcast live, as young pretender Verstappen and seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton went at it hammer and tongs week after week.

Even a highly controversial end to the season didn't dampen enthusiasm, and when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc looked like mounting a championship challenge early last season it seemed the sport's popularity would continue to be fueled by the on-track action. However, since Leclerc's win in Austria last year, Verstappen's Red Bull team have won 19 of the next 20 races, with the Dutchman taking 16 of those.

The young fans lulled in by Liberty's social media assault have famously short attention spans and won't waste their Sundays watching a weekly procession.

But while there's not much F1 can do about having a deserved runaway champion, they can act to make races more exciting.

The new owners have shown a wilingness to experiment by introducing the Sprint race. These one-third distance dashes on a Saturday appeared at three race weekends last year, when the result also dictated Sunday's starting order. This year there are six on the calendar, but they are standalone events, with no bearing on the Grand Prix.

Surely no-one can deny that a Sprint race is more interesting than a practice session, but they have not been universally popular and, as they are too short for strategy to play a part, they have tended to be pretty dull.

There have already been two notable exceptions though, last year in Brazil and last weekend in Austria. What those Sprints had in common was that after unusual qualifying sessions they started with unlikely grids.

The answer, then, is surely to ensure a mixed up grid. It's not unprecedented. In Formula 2 the top ten drivers in qualifying start in the reverse order in their Sprint races, then in the proper order for the feature race.

The 1933 Monaco Grand Prix was the first to feature grid positions determined by qualifying time. Grand Prix racing had existed for 30 years prior to that, using a random draw to decide the starting order.

And in karting, where the vast majority of today's drivers spent their formative years, qualifying heats are used to decide the grid for the main race. A two-heat system would see a randomly drawn grid for race one, then that grid reversed to start race two, ensuring drivers begin one race in the front half and one in the rear half of the field.

Liberty have been clear that they don't want to artificially create entertainment, while such systems would obviously not work at Monaco where it's impossible to overtake.But Sprint races seem to be here to stay, and by introducing them into the calendar gradually, the new owners have left the door open to trial more new ideas.

