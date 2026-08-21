The sporting summer fades as the Premier League returns – Carrick can offer calm amid the chaos

We are so, so back.

As sporting summers go, it has been one to remember.

Confidence and expectations weren’t exactly high heading into the World Cup but, Gianni Infantino aside, it more than delivered.

Oh to be up at 4am again, watching Belgium thrash New Zealand, eyes bleeding but heart content.

Granted, the cricket season has been a damp squib. England were a shambles against New Zealand and hardly any meaningful domestic cricket has been played during the hottest summer any of us can remember — the Metro Bank One Day Cup aside.

Wimbledon passed by largely unnoticed, while Ryan Fox will probably end up as the answer to a pub quiz question after his Open win at Royal Birkdale.

On the whole though, the past few months have been enjoyable. For me Mayo’s first All-Ireland Championship in 75 years will rank as the moment not just of this summer, but as one of the all-time moments.

Now though, it’s back to business.

For some the new football season is in full swing. In Scotland, they’ve already been playing long enough for Rangers to have their latest meltdown — the managerial grim reaper is haunting Derek McInnes and his brown shoes before the school holidays have even finished.

Derek McInnes and Rangers: on the ropes already Credit: SNS Group via Getty Images

This weekend the Premier League returns and with it the rhythm and routine of life begins again as supporters return to beloved rituals.

Many supporters are ready for the end of the season when it rolls around. It presents a chance to let wounds heal, recharge the batteries and maybe even pursue other hobbies.

The first weekend of a fresh campaign is always circled on the calendar but it’s just a mirage in the distance, a far-off speck on the summer’s horizon — nothing to worry about just yet.

And then all of a sudden it’s August and it’s time to go again — optimism, and in many cases pessimism, abound. Welcome back, old friends.

I can’t wait to hear the first hiss of a cracked can on Saturday morning on the bus from Manchester to Hull, catching up with mates as we lurch along the M62 and into another nine months of the unknown.

For Hull City, Saturday’s visit of Manchester United gives them the chance to lay down an early marker in what many are predicting will be a tough season.

If United are mauled by the Tigers, hot favourites to head straight back to the Championship, then the knives will be out for Michael Carrick as he embarks on his first full season in charge.

Nobody seems to rate United as serious contenders heading into the new season, including some Racing Post judges and writers in the Guardian who have predicted a fifth-place finish for Carrick’s side.

Granted, United’s post-Ruben Amorim transformation — which ended in third place — was aided by a lack of European football.

But momentum is huge in football and United have always been a team who thrive off it. It is no coincidence the worst performance of the Carrick era so far, in the 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Old Trafford, came after a three-week layoff.

Youri Tielemans: key part of midfield revamp Credit: DeFodi Images

To compete this time Carrick clearly needed reinforcements. The signing of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, with Carlos Baleba pending, transform a midfield sorely in need of a revamp.

A new left-back and a forward remain priorities but it has been refreshing to see United not being dragged into a transfer window soap opera for once.

One soap opera has raged off the pitch. Relations between the club and supporters are at a latest low ebb as season-ticket holders are being hit with arbitrary, draconian and in some places illegal suspensions.

What would represent success for United this season? They have finished sixth, third, eighth, 15th and third in the past five seasons — so qualifying for the Champions League again would be an obvious starting point.

A cup run or two and some memorable European nights at Old Trafford along the way would also be welcome.

Whatever happens, Carrick — often the only grown-up in the room — will manage as he played, offering unflappable calm amid the maelstrom.

Bring it on. It’s good to be back.

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