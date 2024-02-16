Steve Palmer: I now know the point of point-to-point

When I was a headstrong, inexperienced, naive and foolish juvenile (about a month ago), I couldn’t see the point of point-to-point, wrongly assuming that I could get the same entertainment from watching donkeys trot around Weymouth Beach.

I have, though, learned the point of point-to-point – it is a ruddy good afternoon out – and my most enjoyable day of 2024 so far was spent at Milborne St Andrew a few Sundays back when I made my first visit to a point-to-point.

I actually wanted to watch greyhound racing, but it was too challenging a mission logistically. I was in sole charge of our two young children for the weekend, without wife or car, looking for action, but the tragic end of greyhound racing at Poole in 2020 means my closest dog track is Swindon, 124 miles away.