Opinion
Steve Palmer: Do I like that! Gareth Southgate needs to switch to a back three
England need to go bold or they will go home
Graham Taylor found trouble in Oslo back in 1993Credit: Mark Leech/Offside
"Norway are a very methodical team with a very methodical manager – they'll be expecting us to play one way – but for this game I will be changing the formation."
Gareth Southgate – thank The Lord – appears to be channeling his inner Graham Taylor.
If rumours from the England camp turn out to be true, Three Lions fans will be treated to a fresh formation against Switzerland and a sudden dynamism down the flanks.
- Mark Langdon: Granit Xhaka makes the Swiss tick
- James Milton: Portugal hope Ronaldo's showdown with Mbappe doesn't end in tears
- James Milton: Swiss forwards producing more than just cuckoo clocks and last-16 exits
- Mark Langdon: Fortunate England must make use of extra life
- Euro 2024 outright odds: England 7-2 to win the Euros after Jude Bellingham's last-gasp heroics against Slovakia
