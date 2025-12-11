Simon Giles: Packed schedule is a test for Crystal Palace while Afcon absentees may affect Manchester United

A hectic Christmas fixture list is one of British football’s most treasured traditions but Premier League matchdays have been spread out a little more over the holiday season in recent years.

Following the recent midweek round of league games and an expanded European calendar, it feels as though we are already in the busy period.

One interesting feature of the December fixture list is that it forces teams who are not in Europe to deal with the challenge of a game every three or four days. The sides who do have continental commitments, of course, have had to cope with that workload all season.

The fixture list feels fairer than it was a couple of years ago but several sides have ended up with a tougher task than others, both in terms of scheduling and fixture difficulty.

The data here focuses on the next six Premier League matchdays, from this weekend up to the midweek round of games in the first week of January. After that, the FA Cup should provide some respite, allowing top-flight managers to rest and rotate.

Squad depth is always tested at this time of year and many teams will be further depleted by players departing for the Africa Cup of Nations after this weekend’s fixtures.

Teams involved in Europe and the EFL Cup quarter-finals must shoulder the biggest burden and Crystal Palace have the toughest examination as the Conference League schedule includes an extra December game.

Thursday’s trip to Shelbourne was the start of a run of five games in 13 days for Palace. By January 7, they will have played 33 matches in all competitions – three more than any other team and 11 more than the five sides who are not in Europe and fell at the first hurdle in the EFL Cup.

Pound for pound, fourth-placed Palace are one of this season’s biggest success stories. However, manager Oliver Glasner bemoaned their lack of squad depth after they wilted in the second half of last month's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, in which Afcon departee Ismaila Sarr was forced off injured.

A midday Sunday kickoff against United was a tight turnaround for Palace following a Thursday-night trip to Strasbourg. Incredibly, they have an even tighter one next weekend as they face Leeds just 46 hours after the final whistle of their Conference League tie with Finnish side KuPS.

A fired-up atmosphere at Elland Road means Leeds should make that game as physically demanding as possible for the Eagles, who will have enjoyed just one full rest day.

Palace have three more matches where they get only two full rest days between games and face opponents who will have had their feet up for longer. Manchester City (three) and Brentford (two) are the only other teams who have that disadvantage more than once over the festive period.

The Citizens have an extra day’s rest when they face Palace on Sunday. Despite their fixture congestion, Pep Guardiola will hope to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal as City take on West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in their following three matches.

Things become more awkward for them in the first week of January. City have a Thursday-to-Sunday turnaround before facing Chelsea, who will have two days' extra rest, and concede another rest deficit to Brighton a few days later. Both those matches are at home, at least.

As well as visiting the Etihad Stadium, the Seagulls travel to Liverpool and Arsenal, giving them one of the harder runs on paper although they have a disproportionately good record against the big six under Fabian Hurzeler.

Defending the EFL Cup is clearly a priority for Newcastle and, when their best 11 is on the pitch and playing at full throttle, they are one of the top five teams in the division.

But regular midweek commitments, such as Wednesday's trip to Bayer Leverkusen, mean they are not at their sharpest consistently and the Toon Army will be wary of another off day against rivals Sunderland on Sunday.

The Black Cats are one of the teams worst affected by Afcon absentees over the coming weeks but the tournament starts a week too late for Newcastle to benefit.

Eddie Howe’s men also have an early Saturday kick-off for next weekend's clash with Chelsea, just a few days after their EFL Cup quarter-final. The Blues will not only have an extra day off but also enjoy the luxury of being able to rotate more in midweek as they face League One side Cardiff.

Aston Villa are the division’s in-form team and they have been particularly devastating at Villa Park. However, they are one of five teams who play only two of their next six games at home and Unai Emery's side also face four of the current top six.

Bottom club Wolves have a similar schedule although, given the tense atmosphere at Molineux, their players may prefer playing on the road – even if it is at Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton.

The Toffees and the Red Devils, along with Fulham, have three of the most favourable schedules on paper.

They are the only teams who benefit from playing four of their next six fixtures after at least four full rest days although, along with Sunderland, they may be among the biggest Afcon sufferers.

Manchester United will lose the entire right flank of their team as Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are heading to the tournament.

Everton’s thin squad will be deprived of key starters Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye and Fulham lose first-team regulars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey as well as recent attacking spark Samuel Chukwueze.

The Cottagers will be glad to have those three available at Burnley this weekend as they seek to build up a buffer to the relegation zone but they will be missed for crucial fixtures against Nottingham Forest and West Ham either side of Christmas.

Brentford have the misfortune of travelling to Manchester City in their EFL Cup quarter-final but their next six league games are all against sides currently seventh or lower. The Bees will lose club-record signing Dango Ouattara for as long as Burkina Faso are involved in Afcon.

December's fixture list is a busy end to a busy first half of the season for the Premier League teams in Europe and it may pay to expect the unexpected.

As the accompanying graph shows, December was the month last season when sides involved in Europe posted their lowest collective points-per-game average.

The nature of the schedule means there are bound to be some flat performances. Everton lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle at the end of November following their heroic ten-man victory at Old Trafford but they have since bounced back, climbing to seventh place.

Chelsea let down their backers when losing at Leeds just three days after emptying the tank in a top-of-the-table draw with Arsenal.

After a goalless stalemate at Bournemouth and a Champions League defeat to Atalanta, the Blues are probably only one bad result from completing the narrative cycle from 'title contenders' to ‘under pressure' in record time.

The league table remains incredibly tight and, with games coming thick and fast, an early new-year resolution for punters is not to get sucked in by the inevitable short-term overreactions and hot takes that occur every couple of days over the busy period.

