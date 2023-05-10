Sabalenka breakthrough gives rise to game-changing rivalry on the WTA Tour

Last year Iga Swiatek was out on her own on the WTA Tour.

In the infancy of her career and aged only 20 for the first half of the season, the Polish sensation hoovered up eight titles, two of which were Grand Slams, and at one stage strung together a 37-match winning streak - the longest on the WTA Tour in the 21st century.

It was the first time a woman had won more than one Grand Slam in the same season since German ace Angelique Kerber did so in 2016.

The general consensus was that Swiatek's emergence was a huge positive for women's tennis, which finally had a superstar who could dominate the sport, perhaps even in the way Serena Williams, Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova once had.

But all of those players had rivals who pushed them to the limits and made their careers all the more compelling. Serena had Venus, Graf had Monica Seles and Navratilova had Chris Evert.

Up until now Swiatek has not had that much-needed rivalry to strengthen her motivation and draw those big crowds.

That could, however, be about to change.

If 2022 was all about Swiatek, 2023 looks set to be the year of Aryna Sabalenka.

With defending champion Ashleigh Barty having retired and Swiatek crashing out in only the fourth round, Sabalenka seized the initiative at this year's Australian Open, coming from a set down to beat Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

That was a huge occasion for a player who was overdue a Major title and it has acted as the catalyst for an immensely promising campaign.

Sabalenka has reached the final of five of the seven tournaments she has played in this year and has shown no teething problems when transitioning from her favoured hard surface to clay courts.

The Belarussian was runner-up at Indian Wells in March before a less convincing Miami Open campaign, but her return to the European circuit has generated plenty of buzz with the French Open just over the horizon.

Last month's Stuttgart Open final was the first time Swiatek and Sabalenka met in 2023 and it was the Pole who came out on top 6-3 6-4 on her preferred surface.

But spectators did not have to wait long for the pair to reconvene as they also clashed in the Madrid Open final at the start of the month with Sabalenka exacting her revenge and prevailing in three sets.

That was her third WTA title of the year but her encounter with Swiatek also threw up an intriguing statistic - their meeting in Madrid marked the first time in 23 years that the top two on the WTA Tour faced each other in consecutive finals.

It is a staggering statistic which seemed to please Sabalenka in particular.

She said: "I think women's tennis needs this kind of consistency to see world number one and world number two facing (each other) in the finals."

It feels like Sabalenka is spot on with that assessment.

When a new rivalry blossoms in tennis, the primary winner is the sport itself and, as the second Grand Slam of the season edges closer, you get the feeling the WTA Tour is in good hands if Swiatek and Sabalenka continue to battle it out at the summit.

