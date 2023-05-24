Radio experience was music to my ears

Now I’m 50 - I know, I can’t believe it either - I’m increasingly trying to avoid being one of those people who moan all the time.

Those who refuse to embrace the new and unfamiliar, and demand everything from the pop music to town-centre shopping experiences were so much better in ‘their day’.

But then sometimes you just can’t help yourself.

The problem for the nostalgia nut is that it is almost impossible to prove you are right.

Have you got a Mars bar from 1979 to demonstrate that it was so much bigger than the one you bought on Tuesday? Of course you haven’t.

Can you put a peak Bjorn Borg on the other side of the net and have him thrash out five sets on centre court against Roger Federer? No, you can’t.

But the other week I discovered something that you can turn the clock back on and it was a wondrous reacquaintance.

I was at an airport hotel before an early flight and, as my budget dictated, it wasn’t exactly five star.

Consequently, the only semi-final they were showing on the TV in the bar was not the gladiatorial first leg of Real Madrid v Manchester City on BT Sport, but the first heat of the Eurovision Song Contest on BBC One.

It proved a blessing in disguise as I did something I don’t think I’ve done for more than 20 years.

I listened to the second half on the radio.

When I was a kid, this was the staple school-night diet. It was even before Five Live existed and football matches would interrupt Listen to the Band on Radio 2, which was not the hungry-to-be-hip station it is today.

No midweek live TV games meant it was up to Mike Ingham or the incomparable Peter Jones to be my eyes and allow me to paint the pictures.

I think this is the genesis of me being someone who always prefers books to films.

The biggest difference between commentary on radio and TV is that on the audio-only format there is no room for wasted words.

You don’t just say something for the sake of it, which happens far too much on the telly where sometimes those doing the speaking can be guilty of thinking everyone has tuned in just to hear them.

And the folks on Five Live and TalkSport are just so adept at it. Precise descriptions and insightful analysis. I loved it.

One of my favourite games when watching Sky’s Soccer Special in midweek is to switch over to a live game quickly enough to see if that ‘great chance’ was actually great at all and how far the effort that went over the bar measured on my own scale of ‘magnificence’.

Our opinions rarely correspond.

I realised that I am just as capable now as I was at the age of ten to wait a little while to see what the goals actually looked like.

So perhaps, in this age of hefty inflation, I can go back to the radio and Match of the Day, even watching it on iPlayer so I can fast-forward the chatty bits.

It could save me a fortune. And what would I really be missing?

It would be just like the good old days.

