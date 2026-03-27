Patrick Madden: The bell for last orders is ringing as the routine and rituals of football supporters are steadily eroded

Sunday April 5 marks the end of a grand chapter in the story of Manchester’s social history when one of its oldest pubs, the Sir Ralph Abercromby, closes its doors — for now.

Tucked away down Bootle Street just off Deansgate, the Abercromby has stood proudly but quietly on the same site since the 19th century.

The pub opened its doors in 1819 to help people wounded in the Peterloo Massacre. In later years it would welcome late-night revellers heading down the road to nightclub 42s or coppers from the police station next door.

It is also a huge Manchester United stronghold and a cornerstone of the matchday routine for countless supporters.

So there is a great irony in the fact the Abercromby, as we know it, is closing to make way for Gary Neville’s vulgar St Michael’s development — a monster construction branded as ‘Manchester's new five-star destination.’

The Sir Ralph Abercromby

The pub had been threatened with closure in 2014 but plans for its demolition were met with uproar and it sustained, sitting dwarfed in the shadow of the giant skyrises being built around it.

Over recent years, it has been hard to shake the feeling that the pub in its current guise was on borrowed time. On its day, it is still booming and there were queues to get in after United’s latest derby win over City.

But pubs across the country are dying every week and other factors, such as a United fixture list dominated by midweek games, can’t have been good for footfall.

This month current owner Mike confirmed the doors are closing on Easter Sunday and Neville has committed to restoring and refurbishing the Abercromby, just over a decade since he proposed knocking it down.

But it’s hard to believe it will ever be the same after the redevelopment proposals, which include installing a glass walkway linking the pub to a 43-story tower block next door.

And any ideas a refurbished Abercromby will still cater towards its current clientele should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt.

Pubs and football grounds have a lot in common. They are places of refuge and ritual, sanctuaries for the like-minded, hubs of social history where hundreds of years of shared memory hang thick in the air.

They are also nothing without the patrons who fill them. They are brought to life by the dedicated communities which swing open the doors and click through the turnstiles.

Pubs are also indelibly linked to sport and the matchday experience.

There’s the pre-match settler after a heavy Friday night. Meeting friends and family — ‘What do you reckon today?’ ‘You seen the team?’ ‘Will we squeeze in one more?’

There’s the triumphant return to town after a big win. Soldiers returning from war, hugs and handshakes all round — ‘Wasn’t bad that was it?’

There’s the consolation pint after a defeat, soaked to the bone but heading back to the boozer’s warm sanctuary for one to take the edge off — ‘Never mind mate, what you having for your tea tonight?’

As a football supporter it feels like you are having two fingers stuck up at you by the powers that be at every turn.

More fans are being moved from Old Trafford's South Stand to accommodate VIP seating Credit: Getty Images

This week the Guardian spoke to Tony Riley, a 76-year-old United season ticket holder who has had the same seat at Old Trafford since 1949.

Riley is one of 1,100 season ticket holders who have been or will be evicted from prize seats near the dugouts to make way for VIPs who, for £300, can watch the match and ‘enjoy’ a three-course meal at Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat restaurant.

Decades of support and goodwill are being thrown in the bin in pursuit of corporate greed — whether it’s the lifelong supporter, the newest suffering fan or the old boy on his bar stool, minding his own business with his pint of mild.

While there is only one football ground, at least there are plenty of pubs.

I’m sure we’ll settle on a new matchday watering hole. But the Abercromby’s closure is the latest sad marker in the steady erosion of a way of life.

The bell for last orders is ringing. Time to drink up, lads.

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