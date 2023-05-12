Ligue 1 goalscoring chart reveals depth of talent beyond star-studded Paris St-Germain

An intriguing season in Ligue 1 looked unlikely after Paris St-Germain, runaway champions in 2021-22, won their first three matches of the new campaign 5-0, 5-2 and 7-1.

A 1-1 draw with Monaco halted PSG's progress momentarily but they took 34 points from the next 36 available before the end of 2022 and star players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also found time to share 15 goals at the World Cup – five of them coming in the final.

So it's an achievement of sorts that PSG's patchy form in 2023 means there is still, mathematically, a title race with four games remaining in the French top flight.

The champions were six points clear of Lens, who faced Reims on Friday, at the start of this round of fixtures but it's hardly been a vintage season for a club sent off as 1-8 title favourites.

They were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 and have suffered six defeats in the second half of the Ligue 1 season, losing three of their last four at home.

Ligue 1's top-goalscorer standings demonstrates that a star-studded PSG side are no longer the only show in town as Messi and the injured Neymar are down in tenth and 11th place on the scoring chart.

The brilliant Mbappe, inevitably, leads the way but he has been joined on 24 goals by Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, whose Arsenal career finished with him being dropped for Eddie Nketiah after a goal drought at the end of last season.

Lacazette has enjoyed a stunning resurgence back at Lyon, scoring four times last weekend as his side came from 4-1 down to beat Montpellier 5-4.

Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David is on 21 goals, extending his record since arriving from Gent to 49 in 93 Ligue 1 starts.

David is still only 23, the same age as Lois Openda who has had an outstanding first season for Lens including a hat-trick against Toulouse after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Punters who focus on the player-shots markets will also appreciate his tally of eight attempts at goal in last month's defeat at PSG, despite Lens playing more than 70 minutes of the match with ten men.

Arsenal loanee and England Under-21 international Folarin Balogun was the toast of Reims, the metropolis of the Champagne region, during their sparkling 19-match unbeaten run under young Anglo-Belgian coach Will Still.

Wissam Ben Yedder has played a big part in Monaco's chaotic but entertaining campaign and his strike-rate of 0.8 goals per 90 minutes is behind only Mbappe and Lacazette.

And Montpellier youngster Elye Wahi deserves a mention, having scored 17 goals from just 48 shots this season. Four of those goals came in the space of 15 minutes either side of half-time against Lyon last weekend when Wahi still ended up on the losing team.

It remains to be seen whether Lacazette, David or Openda can deny Mbappe his fifth consecutive Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

If so, then PSG can console themselves with the fact that Messi (15) and Neymar (11 in 20 appearances) are top of the assists chart ahead of former Newcastle flop Remy Cabella on nine. What do you expect when you spend billions on a team of egotistical superstars who are only interested in personal glory?

