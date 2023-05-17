Foxes' fairytale decade on the verge of ending in Premier League misery

Football fans know that the journey comes with its dizzying highs and crushing lows and Leicester’s fairytale decade is on the brink of finishing with an unhappy ending.

Second-tier football is nothing new for Leicester - after all it was only in the 2008-09 campaign when they made their Championship return having surged past Peterborough to take the League One title.

Five seasons on, the Foxes, under the guidance of Nigel Pearson, broke the 100-point barrier to claim Championship silverware and end what was a ten-year wait for Premier League football.

However, returning to the top-flight was only the beginning of the road for Leicester in what has turned out to be a golden era.

Pearson guided Leicester to a respectable 14th on their Premier League return in 2014-15 but it was in the following campaign, with Claudio Ranieri at the helm, that the unthinkable happened.

Leicester defied the odds - 5,000-1 to be exact - to spring a rare surprise in the Premier League title race, a moment which will remain one of sport’s greatest achievements for many moons to come.

That success took Leicester on their travels in the Champions League and they were England’s last team standing when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final in 2016-17.

Five top-ten finishes in the Premier League have followed - they were fifth in consecutive seasons in 2020 and 2021 - and their supporters even got a taste of FA Cup glory at Chelsea’s expense at Wembley two years ago.

So few could have predicted that, after finishing eighth last season, Leicester would need to pull off another miracle, this time in order to avoid a humbling relegation.

After Monday’s limp 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool, Leicester have two games left against Newcastle and West Ham to save their season, but they are 1-8 for the drop as they find themselves two points adrift of survival.

The Foxes were 16-1 to go down at the start of the season but even that looked a stretch given the quality at their disposal and the fact that they had no European commitments.

But a season that started with lofty ambitions as Brendan Rodgers embarked on his fourth year as manager, looks likely to end in disaster.

The ingredients may have been there for their fall from grace but not this imminently given only two seasons ago plans were in place to disrupt the Premier League’s established Big Six.

But Leicester’s rise in wages, combined with their lower revenue, made it unsustainable and contributed to Rodgers running out of steam as he faced the reality of having to sell to buy to meet financial fair play regulations.

An unusual number of injuries has intensified matters but selling the experience and leadership qualities of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who had been there from the start of the story, to Nice was the first mistake.

In January, Leicester splashed £32 million on defenders Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen, while also signing Tete on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, but those fees were much less than at the start of Rodgers' reign.

Jamie Vardy is now at the veteran stage of his career and there are seven players, including Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans and Nampalys Mendy, who will see their contracts expire, meaning they can leave in the summer for free.

With Vardy, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho among those entering the final year of their deals, Leicester have no choice but to cash in as they begin a rebuilding process that is odds-on to start in the Championship.

But whatever the Foxes’ fate this season, the last decade is evidence that miracles do happen and sometimes things have to get worse before they can get better.

Follow us on Twitter