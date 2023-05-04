Leeds require spectacular defensive improvement to avoid Premier League relegation

Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth left Leeds teetering on the brink of the Premier League's relegation zone and signalled the end of Javi Gracia's brief spell in charge at Elland Road.

Gracia, along with director of football Victor Orta, left the club this week as chairman Andrea Radrizzani rolled the dice once again in a desperate bid to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Sam Allardyce has been brought in for the final four matches of the season but staving off relegation will not be easy given that Leeds have suffered an alarming slump in form and face a tough set of remaining fixtures.

No case for defence at Elland Road

Gracia succeeded Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager in February and made the perfect start, beating Southampton 1-0 at Elland Road to snap a nine-match winless streak following the World Cup.

That clean sheet proved to be the most misleading of false dawns, however, as Leeds conceded 28 goals in ten subsequent matches under Gracia, losing 4-1 at Arsenal and Bournemouth, 5-1 at home to Crystal Palace – having been 1-0 up just before half-time – and 6-1 against Liverpool at Elland Road.

They shipped 23 goals in April, the most by a top-flight club in a single month since Birmingham in April 1965, and that unhappy landmark means they now have the worst defensive record in the division, letting in 67 goals in 34 games.

Unsurprisingly given the lack of managerial continuity, there is an element of chaos about Leeds' play. They lead the league in terms of tackles and fouls made per game – 22.4 and 12.2 respectively – and their lack of control has been apparent in those heavy recent defeats.

Meslier must cut out mistakes

Although Leeds have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League this season, their average of 13.6 shots allowed per game is fairly respectable.

It is significantly lower than Bournemouth's 16.6 and Everton's 15.4, also comparing favourably to top-half clubs Tottenham (14) and Brentford (14.7). But, while Brentford's David Raya has saved 76.5 per cent of the 179 shots he has faced this season according to FBref.com, Meslier's save percentage is just 59.5. Despite facing more shots, Raya has kept ten clean sheets – twice as many as Meslier.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has made three errors leading to goals this season, based on statistics from the official Premier League website. Only Meslier's compatriot Hugo Lloris is above him on the naughty list with four mistakes leading to goals conceded by Tottenham.

Successive Leeds managers have kept faith in Meslier, who has started 107 of the club's 110 Premier League matches since their return to the top flight. That means that a change of goalkeeper for the run-in would be a huge gamble as understudy Joel Robles has made just three appearances this term, conceding six goals in an EFL Trophy defeat at Bolton, an EFL Cup loss at Wolves and an FA Cup draw at Cardiff.

Points hard to come by on difficult run-in

Defence is clearly a huge problem area for Leeds but they scored at least once in ten of Gracia's 11 games in charge and have some decent attacking options including Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and 19-year-old Italy international Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds have scored 43 goals in 34 matches, just three fewer than highflying Aston Villa, although club-record signing Georginio Rutter is yet to break his duck after arriving from Hoffenheim in January.

Rutter, who has started only once in the league, and Gnonto will be keen to impress the new manager after limited opportunities under Gracia but they will have to do it against some difficult opponents.

Leeds face treble-chasing Manchester City on Saturday, having lost their last three league meetings with the Citizens by an aggregate score of 14-1. Next up is a home game against in-form Newcastle before a trip to West Ham and a final-day clash with Tottenham at Elland Road.

Bet365 offer 8-1 that Leeds lose all four of their remaining fixtures and the trends are not encouraging as they have taken just eight points from 17 matches against top-half teams such as City, Newcastle and Spurs. Their only win in those fixtures was sealed by an 89th-minute Crysencio Summerville strike against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

The trip to West Ham is potentially the best opportunity for a win but Leeds have lost 12 of their 17 away games including defeats to nil at survival rivals Leicester, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

It is 80-1 with bet365 that they claim ten or more points from their last four matches of a turbulent campaign.

