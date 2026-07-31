Joe Casey: Tactical evolution not revolution as Matthias Jaissle replaces Eddie Howe at Newcastle

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For much of their recent history, Newcastle have been a team perpetually on the brink of a crisis. Their 2021 takeover by the PIF of Saudi Arabia has brought stability but on the eve of a new campaign they have once again been plunged into uncertainty with the departure of Eddie Howe.

Replacement Matthias Jaissle is not a well-known figure in English football and faces a tough task at his new club. Newcastle have sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali and appear on the brink of a complete rebuild as the departure of Bruno Guimaraes looks increasingly likely.

The Magpies’ shift in recruitment strategy has been clear, with their four current summer arrivals all aged 20 or younger. Howe clearly felt he was no longer the man to lead that rebuild, so how will his replacement go about that task?

Jaissle’s career follows the trajectory of many progressive young coaches in today’s game. His playing career was respectable but beset by injuries and he called time on his playing days after a significant knee injury aged just 26.

He was signed as an 18-year-old by Ralf Rangnick, who once again took him under his wing and Jaissle learned the ropes coaching RB Leipzig youth teams.

He became head coach of RB Salzburg at just 33, playing the high-pressing style of football that Rangnick helped create.

He had plenty of success at Salzburg, winning a league and cup double in 2021-22 and becoming the first Austrian team to reach the Champions League round of 16.

It must be noted that he had an impressive squad, which included Benjamin Sesko, Karim Adeyemi, Noah Okafor, Nicolas Seiwald and Brenden Aaronson.

That experience working with talented young players bodes well for his time at Newcastle. His style of play is also suited to the Premier League’s current modus operandi. Jaissle likes to play very directly and press intensely, often from a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Matthias Jaissle is a protege of Ralf Rangnick Credit: Matthias Kern

His Salzburg side ranked third in possessions won in midfield during that Champions League campaign at 28.5 per 90 minutes.

He has since moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia and implemented many of the same principles en route to leading them to back-to-back Asian Champions League titles.

His side finished third in the Saudi Pro League last term but ranked only eighth in possession percentage (50), indicating a preference to attack quickly.

They did overperform their expected-goals numbers last term but that was mainly down to Ivan Toney scoring 33 goals from 25.12 xG.

Just as was the case with Eddie Howe’s side did, we can expect defenders to go man-to-man and have to press into midfield, covering large areas.

That can leave Jaissle’s teams a touch exposed on the counter but in the modern Premier League, that is often a risk which managers are willing to take. The league is in an era of transition-based football.

One area which should also translate well to the English game is that Al-Ahli impressed from set-pieces. They created the second-highest expected goals from set-plays with a figure of 14.4 and allowed the third-fewest at 4.1.

Many of the tactical concepts which Jaissle will be looking to implement, Newcastle will already be familiar with. Only four teams moved the ball faster toward their opponents’ goal than the Magpies last term.

Anthony Elanga should be suited by the new manager's style of play Credit: Getty Images

Wingers are crucial to this approach. Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and new signing Bazoumana Toure should get real opportunities to flourish.

However, midfield is also pivotal to Jaissle’s pressing game and the departures of Tonali and Guimaraes are a big blow on that front. New arrivals Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and star youngster Lewis Miley will have to step up.

Although many of his tactics will be familiar to Newcastle’s players, he will still have a very short time to implement tweaks to the team. Their opening game of the season against Liverpool is just three weeks away.

Then there is the issue of who leads the line for the Magpies. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa were expensive purchases last summer but Will Osula had usurped them in the pecking order by the end of last term.

Ivan Toney was crucial to Al-Ahli’s success in 2025-26 - their next highest goalscorer netted just five times in the league. Resolving Newcastle’s striker conundrum will be high up the new manager’s list of priorities.

Jaissle’s tactics will be a case of evolution, not revolution, but the clock is ticking.

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