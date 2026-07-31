James Milton: Fifa's wild World Cup scheme widens chasm between fans and administrators

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What a relief! Pack up your worries, kick back and enjoy a relaxing weekend – Fifa have confirmed that "nobody is selling football".

The federation's plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors has been met with a certain degree of pushback, to use the corporate term.

So Fifa's statement on Friday felt almost as reassuring as this week's news that a rogue AI model had escaped and gone on a hacking rampage. Sleep well, don't have nightmares.

While nobody is selling football, somebody – namely Fifa – is selling footballs.

Specifically, one of the balls used in the World Cup final, which went for $110,000 in an auction to raise funds for Fifa's "It's For A Good Cause, Honestly" charity.

Other lots included a shirt worn by Lionel Messi and Madonna's fingerless Swarovski crystal goalkeeping gloves, although there was surely scope for a more extensive range of World Cup memorabilia.

Personally, I was hoping to bid for a vial of Gianni Infantino's used bathwater. No kink-shaming, please.

Infantino, the Fifa president, may well have been surprised by Uefa's robust and unified response to his World Cup privatisation scheme.

The European governing body voted to boycott Fifa competitions if the plan is approved, prompting enterprising football bettors to lump on a Brazil-Argentina final at the 2030 World Cup.

Perhaps provoking Uefa's boycott is merely a gesture of gratitude from Fifa to Donald Trump for hosting this summer's tournament.

Folarin Balogun's reprieve was not enough for the United States to win the World Cup Credit: ISI Photos via Getty Images

Rescinding Folarin Balogun's red card wasn't quite enough to help the USA win the World Cup. But their chances would be greatly enhanced in 2030 if Spain, France, England and the rest of the European contenders are non-runners.

Should we be shocked by these developments? Does anyone still believe the World Cup – or, indeed, the Olympic Games – is a sacred event, a pristine festival of peace, unity and sporting integrity?

The history of the World Cup has been one long moral compromise and money will always attract self-interested parties.

However, there is an alarming chasm between how fans regard sport and how the people in charge of sport regard it.

At best, fans must feel a sense of helplessness about the changes imposed on their favourite sports; at worst, they have a complete lack of trust in administrators.

Sniffer dogs, blisters and a dance floor that's full before the first - James Milton finds the grit amid Goodwood's glamour

Premier League supporters puzzled by FFP regulations and PSR will now be fretting about their clubs' "squad cost ratio" and "sustainability and systemic resilience".

Newcastle fans may be particularly sceptical about the new rules, having watched star players leave and manager Eddie Howe depart less than a month before the start of the season.

Two years ago, the Magpies were forced to sell Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35m. This summer, he joined Manchester City for £116m.

City, as you may recall, were charged with more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules in February 2023. The case continues.

We all understand that running a global sport is financially and legally complex. But the operation still has to make sense to its fans.

Disappointing attendances at The Hundred were attributed to the fact that three of the eight teams have been renamed after investment from Indian Premier League franchise owners.

If you build it, they will come. But if you keep messing around with it, they might decide to pop to B&Q instead.

Australia's domestic T20 cricket competition, the Big Bash League, has had a troubled off-season.

At the start of June, Cricket Victoria abruptly announced that Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars would merge, freeing up a space for a Big Bash franchise to be sold to private investors.

For the first 15 seasons of the Big Bash, fans in Melbourne had been sold the idea that the Renegades and Stars were bitter derby rivals.

Then, virtually overnight, these cricketing Montagues and Capulets are all on the same side.

Two weeks later, the proposed merger was put on hold but what if Fifa's innovators have been inspired by the Melbourne melodrama?

For the next World Cup, wouldn't it be more streamlined to merge, say, England and Scotland? Sure, there might be some initial dissent but consumers – sorry, fans – would soon get used to it.

The new team could be called Scot-land. Or maybe Eng-land. Our rebranding consultants will work out which name plays best with the focus groups.

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