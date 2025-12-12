James Milton: England's Ashes masterplan has been ripped up by dogged, disciplined Aussies

After just six days of Ashes cricket, it's time to decide: are you backing a 5-0 Australia whitewash at 6-4 or taking the 20-1 about a 3-2 England series win?

Other scorelines are available, of course, as the Aussies lead 2-0 going into Tuesday night's third Test in Adelaide.

But the Bazball era is not known for nuance so the 2025-26 series must surely end either in a 5-0 humiliation or the greatest 'told you so!' comeback in English sporting history.

It's all or nothing, death or glory for an England team who profess to prefer a glorious defeat to a battling draw.

They've even managed to bring certainty to the fabled 'corridor of uncertainty' – bowl just outside an English batsman's off stump for a couple of overs and he is guaranteed to nick a catch to Steve Smith at first slip.

Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have been preparing for this Ashes tour for three-and-a-half years.

It is, they declared, a legacy-defining series and perhaps the most painful legacy for McCullum and Stokes would be that their team was . . . okay. Brilliant in patches, capable of winning sessions and matches in scintillating style but, all in all, a bit flaky. Mediocre.

England's pre-series bullishness was not backed up by results. Bazball's honeymoon period yielded 11 Test wins out of 13 leading up to the 2023 Ashes at home.

Since then, though, they have had 14 wins, 14 defeats and two draws. Against Australia and India, their toughest Test rivals, they have just five victories from 17 matches.

England coach Brendon McCullum has been criticised for suggesting his side were "overprepared" for the Brisbane Test Credit: Getty Images

McCullum's claim that England had "overprepared" for the day-night Test in Brisbane was widely ridiculed. Three of the 11, including under-pressure wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, had never played a pink-ball game.

But many of England's problems stem from their obsessive, long-range planning for this series – or for some outdated, stereotypical notion of what an away Ashes series should be like.

They swaggered into Perth, ready to bowl fast and bat even faster on hard, sun-baked pitches. They would beat those moustachioed, beer-swilling Aussie bullies at their own game.

English fans derided Australia's ageing squad as 'Dad's Army', overlooking the fact that one of England's main weapons was a 36-year-old fast bowler who hadn't played since February.

Sadly, Mark Wood bowled just 11 overs in Perth before a knee injury ended his series and, in all likelihood, his Test career.

England's desperation to make their own history means they have overlooked some vital lessons from the past.

Australia have suffered six home Test series defeats this century: three against South Africa, two against India and one against England in 2010-11.

All six triumphant touring teams produced outstanding, disciplined batting displays, not just from the top order but the whole team.

Unheralded India number six Hanuma Vihari, for example, dug in for an unbeaten 23 from 161 balls to save the Sydney Test in January 2021.

But England's Ashes masterplan seems to be built on a stubborn disregard for conditions, match situation and their opponents' abilities.

Stokes and Joe Root and Harry Brook and Jofra Archer may have more star quality and higher profiles than Australia's Scott Boland and Michael Neser but cricket is a team game.

Sometimes a scorecard is worth a thousand words. England have racked up nine ducks in the first two Tests while Australia's individual first-innings scores at the Gabba were 33, 72, 65, 61, 45, 63, 23, 16, 77, 21 not out and 13.

It's a beautiful card. All 11 players chipping in with valuable contributions. Men supporting men.

England, in contrast, seem to be experiencing a crisis of masculinity, typified by Archer's hollow attempt to sledge Smith as the tourists slid towards defeat at the Gabba.

After the first Test, Stokes demanded more bravery, rather than more focus or application, from his batters.

And his post-match analysis of the second game – "Australia isn't a place for weak men" – made him sound like an irate talkSPORT caller.

'Thanks to Ben in Brisbane, there. Lots more listeners want to have their say on England's Ashes debacle but first we've got the latest travel news – and it's not looking good in the corridor of uncertainty . . .'

Read more from James Milton:

History beckons for Haaland – but who will chase him home in the Golden Boot race?

Full-backs, forwards and fitness problems – Thomas Tuchel has some World Cup selection headaches to deal with

Packed bars, cheap booze and a bewildering array of gimp costumes – my eye-opening week on the Costa del Cheltenham

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.