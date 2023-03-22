FA must send out clear message with Alexander Mitrovic’s punishment

Football remains the most popular sport in the UK for children to play, but many people involved in the grassroots system will tell you that there are deep-rooted problems which threaten its future.

Behind the glossy promos of boys and girls running round on playing fields and 3G pitches across the country, there are a number of major cracks across the system that need addressing.

Having played grassroots football from a young age and now coaching my youngest son’s team, the contrast between the two eras is stark. Each year feels like it becomes more intense, with the kids' desire to win growing and some of the coaches even more so.

It is a family set-up with my eldest son helping me coach, but there have been times when I have wanted to pull him out of the firing line.

This season alone, my 16-year-old has been verbally abused twice by coaches of other teams, while we’ve had opposing coaches shouting at parent referees and even nine-year-olds questioning decisions.

On one occasion, we had some of our players not wanting to play a second match that morning because of the animosity from the sidelines.

All the recent issues culminated in a fixture last weekend, when an opposing team player swore at a parent referee, our players and even their own parents, while another spat in the direction of the ref and a third flung himself to the floor trying to win a penalty.

It’s fair to say there is not a huge number of parents who feel comfortable refereeing, even at Under-ten level, and with the number of moans and complaints, who can blame them.

Recent statistics show the total number of refs in England has dropped from 33,000 to 23,000 in the last five years, despite many football-playing teenagers getting their refereeing qualifications in order to earn some pocket money.

Research done by the University of Portsmouth in 2022 found that 93 per cent of amateur referees admitted they had been abused. In most other European countries, it’s almost half that number.

These are all stats and facts that should be acted upon by the game’s governing body, as they are the only ones who can clamp down and lead the way for the sport going forward.

The FA have the chance to show how much they want to do to salvage the junior game, which could be started by clamping down on professional behaviour.

Don’t get me wrong, I love passion from players and I also get frustrated with some decisions, but the thought of having to play or coach a game without a referee, fills me with dread.

I do believe the behaviour of Premier League stars has improved massively since the mid-90s, when several would circle the referee seeking a penalty or a card.

However, Alexander Mitrovic’s manhandling of Chris Kavanagh in Fulham’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United last Sunday crossed the line and some officials are calling on the Serbian striker to be banned for half a season.

It might sound extreme but it would send out a clear message, not only to easily-influenced children but also coaches and parents, that it is not acceptable and there have to be consequences.

Tennis does at least have a positive role model in British youngster Jack Draper. The 21-year-old showed at the recent Indian Wells Masters that he is a player to watch having made it to the fourth round in California

The hard-hitting style of Draper will appeal to kids and increasing his profile will surely help to shine a positive light on UK sport.

