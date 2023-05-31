Hodgson's hotshots, Xhaka's renaissance and Chelsea's bottom-half blues feature in our end-of-season awards

The 2022-23 English football season is over, barring Wout Weghorst's hat-trick in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City, so it's time to honour the good and castigate the bad with our end-of-term awards.

Assist of the season

Assists, like goals, are overrated. I tend only to cheer key passes these days but I'll make an exception for Alexander Isak's mazy run to set up Jacob Murphy's goal in Newcastle's 4-1 win at Everton.

It was less a dribble and more a languid tour of the city, taking in the Cavern Club, Tate Liverpool and the Liver Building before meandering back to Goodison Park to tee up Murphy for a tap-in.

Shambles of the season

Chelsea. The Blues were 14-1 to finish in the bottom half at the start of the campaign and they landed those odds with aplomb, ending up 12th, eight points behind tenth-placed Fulham.

Returning hero of the season

Roy Hodgson's glorious second act at Crystal Palace started with three straight wins. The first of those was a 2-1 victory over Leicester in which the Eagles had 20 shots in the first half – more attempts, I think I'm right in saying, than relegated Watford mustered in 18 matches under Hodgson in 2022.

Boldest prediction of the season

I'm setting myself up to look foolish here, but I reckon history will remember Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as better football players than football managers.

Correct score of the season

Brighton 1 Everton 5 was the kind of result to make punters wonder why we bother with this ludicrous game. How were we meant to foresee Sean Dyche's dismal Toffees trouncing Roberto De Zerbi's super soaraway Seagulls on their own patch? Luckily I had a modest double on the day's other two correct scores – Fulham 5 Leicester 3 and Nottingham Forest 4 Southampton 3 – so that softened the blow.

Redemption story of the season

Granit 'He should never play for this club again' Xhaka blotted his copybook so many times during his Arsenal career that it was more blot than, er, copy. His first six Premier League campaigns yielded ten goals, 52 yellow cards and four red cards but he finished the 2022-23 season on the side of the angels with seven goals and just five bookings.

Mind you, Sky Sports pundits were swift to pinpoint Xhaka's off-the-ball tussle with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield as the moment that sparked Liverpool's comeback against Arsenal and, in turn, the collapse of the Gunners' title dreams. He should never play for the club again.

Most forward-thinking club of the season

Southampton may have been a bit too clever for their own good when bringing in ace Championship manager Nathan Jones in November 2022 rather than May 2023, when he'd have been the perfect post-relegation appointment for the Saints.

Best Norwegian of the season

This award was closer than expected as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was beaten only narrowly by his ridiculously prolific compatriot Erling Haaland. Then, after a long, long wait for each-way punters who got three places in this market, Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi limped over the line to take bronze ahead of occasional Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer.

And finally …

Let's hear it for the interim managers: Steve Davis, Aaron Danks, Michael Skubala, Paddy McCarthy, Cristian Stellini, Adam Sadler, Bruno Saltor, Ryan Mason and Frank 'He should never manage this club again but he probably will' Lampard. It's been a wild ride …

