Mo Salah Mo Problems: Has Arne Slot been right to drop the Egyptian King?

Almost eight months to the day from Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract extension he stood in the bowels of Elland Road and said that he did not know if he would play for the club again.

The speed at which the situation has unravelled has been remarkable. When Salah was pictured sitting on a throne on the Anfield turf in April no one could have anticipated how quickly the crown would slip from the man the fans call the Egyptian King.

Salah scored 29 goals and registered 18 assists last season, the highest total recorded in a 38-game Premier League season.

He is the third-highest scorer in Liverpool’s history and his arrival coincided with a period of success for the Reds unparalleled since the 1980s.

The 33-year-old has won almost everything that there is to win since his 2017 arrival – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup. He is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever play for the Reds.

And yet the relationship between this modern-day legend and his club has deteriorated to the point where his 45-minute cameo in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on a drab Wednesday in December could be his final performance for them. This is not how it was supposed to end.

Liverpool have had a dismal season. They have lost nine of their last 16 games and are marooned in mid-table mediocrity as a result.

Arne Slot has said that Salah was benched to add more control to a side which has been far too open and vulnerable defensively, and that his attacking output no longer renders him undroppable.

But has the Dutchman been right to leave Salah out?

Interestingly, since his 2017 arrival Liverpool’s record is actually slightly better when Salah has not started than when he has.

The Reds have won 62.9 per cent of their games when the Egyptian has started, averaging 2.1 goals per match, while they have won 64.8 per cent of their games without him, averaging 2.3 goals per 90.

However, it must be noted that he was more likely to be rested in games against weaker opponents and therefore the discrepancy between those two totals is not a complete shock.

So what do the Reds lose when their star man is not playing?

The Egyptian recorded an incredible 1.25 goals and assists per 90 minutes last season, the best single season in Premier League history. That figure has dropped to 0.48 in 2025-26. That is his lowest total, some way behind his second-worst of 0.79 in 2020-21.

His expected goals and expected assists of 0.45 from this season is another big drop-off from 0.86 last term, but it does also show that he overperformed his underlying numbers in 2024-25 and was always likely to regress to the mean somewhat.

It is also impossible not to mention the fact that Liverpool made three of the four most expensive purchases in their history over the summer and all three were attacking players.

The arrival of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike has completely changed the alchemy of the team which won the league last season and understandably has reduced Salah’s role in the side.

His touches in the opposition’s penalty box are down from 9.49 last season to 6.53 this term.

The Egyptian is getting the ball in dangerous areas less often and that has brought his defensive responsibilities into sharper focus.

The numbers behind Salah's slump 2024-25 2025-26 Goals and assists per 90 1.25 0.48 Expected goals and assists per 90 0.86 0.46 Shots per 90 3.23 2.55 Shots on target per 90 1.33 0.72 Shot creating actions per 90 4.51 3.54 Successful take-ons per 90 1.55 0.89 Touches per 90 45.2 46.9 Touches in opposition area per 90 9.49 6.53 Net goals when playing 45 -2 Tackles and interceptions per 90 0.8 0.32 Scroll >>> table to view

Stats courtesy of Fbref.com

Salah was never in the team for his defending. Even when he formed an extremely successful partnership with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the other two did more work off the ball than the Egyptian.

However his defensive numbers are down too, his tackles and interceptions per game ratio has hovered around 0.75 throughout his Liverpool career, dropping to 0.32 this season.

The Reds have often been cut open by a move down their right-hand flank, but there are glaring issues all over the team. Ibrahima Konate has been poor, Alexis Mac Allister has regressed since his injury and time is catching up with Andy Robertson. To make matters worse none of their summer signings, with the possible exception of Ekitike, have impressed.

Slot’s decision to move to a diamond in midfield clearly can’t accommodate Salah on the right. But surely the player who last term had the greatest single-season in Premier League history could be afforded the chance to start up front alongside one of the Reds’ shiny new signings?

No one knows how the situation between Salah and Slot will end up but he is 8-13 with Paddy Power to move to a Saudi Arabian club in January.

One thing is for certain though, as Roman philosopher Seneca the Elder once said: "The courts of kings are full of people but empty of friends."

