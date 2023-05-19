Happy days for Sheffield Wednesday as EFL playoffs live up to the hype yet again

There was a sense on Wednesday night that football might have reached its peak with Manchester City's 4-0 demolition of 14-time European champions Real Madrid.

And perhaps it had – at least for 24 hours, until the second leg of Sheffield Wednesday's League One playoff semi-final against Peterborough on Thursday.

Having lost the first leg 4-0, the Owls scored with the last kick of normal time to make it 4-0 on the night and 4-4 on aggregate at Hillsborough.

An own goal from inspirational forward Lee Gregory necessitated another mini-comeback in extra-time before Darren Moore's side sealed a sensational triumph by converting all five of their penalties in the shootout. As the 1970s sitcom theme tune (almost) goes: "Wednesday Thursday, happy days".

The EFL and National League playoffs seem to deliver the goods more consistently than any other sporting perennial.

Already this season, Notts County have returned to the Football League thanks to a 120th-minute semi-final winner against Boreham Wood and a penalty-shootout victory over Chesterfield in the final.

Traditionalists will have enjoyed Coventry's 1-0 aggregate win over Championship playoff favourites Middlesbrough. The decisive strike came from Cov's Gustavo Hamer, who has tremendous season stats for an all-action midfielder: ten goals, ten assists, seven yellow cards and two reds in 41 appearances.

And that was before Thursday's treat at Hillsborough where, among all the excitement, there was a rare example of genuine footballing irony.

That term is tossed around by pundits to describe any vaguely quirky incident but when Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson – yes, son of Sir Alex – is lamenting the fact that too much injury-time was played, allowing a crucial goal to be scored, then it's time to fire up the old Alanis Morrisette CD.

As we reflect on arguably the greatest match in football history between two teams managed by men called Darren, spare a thought for backers of Sheffield Wednesday to be promoted.

Despite the elation of Thursday night, the Sheffield side's job is far from complete and they must steel themselves for a tough playoff final.

They were 6-4 to go up at the start of the season and hit 1-50 in March before a run of one win in eight allowed Plymouth and Ipswich to take charge of the race for a top-two finish.

Wednesday finished the season with 96 points, setting a record for the highest tally by an EFL team failing to win automatic promotion, and they were out to 33-1 after being dismantled by Posh in the first leg at London Road.

As a punter, it's the ebb and flow of these ante-post bets that wear you down. I backed Napoli at 150-1 for the Champions League this season and they didn't give me a moment's concern, making serene progress to the quarter-finals where the sweetest of draws left them as 7-2 second-favourites behind Manchester City.

In my mind, the worst-case scenario was that they'd lose to City in the final, in which case I'd still have a fairytale each-way payout and live Napoli ever after.

So, while their last-eight exit against a depressingly mediocre Milan side was a significant blow, it didn't feel as though I'd kicked every ball of their campaign, as it must for Wednesday backers.

Oh well, maybe the Owls will have a nice relaxing 2-0 victory in the final – that's usually how it works in the EFL playoffs, isn't it?

Follow us on Twitter