From Bruno Fernandes to Blundell Park – the incredibly unofficial awards for the 2025-26 football season

August feels like a lifetime ago. How hopeful and naive we were nine months back, when anything and everything seemed possible as we faced into a new chapter in the story of our beloved football clubs.

All of a sudden, we’re in May. For many the 2025-26 football season is already over, for others the pulse of the campaign is still beating as it draws to a close.

In a few weeks stumps will be officially drawn as we head into the World Cup, with titles and cups decided, promotions confirmed, hearts broken and medals handed out.

It’s also time for the yearly gongs. So here are my incredibly unofficial and biased awards for the 2025-26 campaign from the games I’ve been to or watched.

The best game

Manchester United’s 2-0 derby win over City in January, Michael Carrick’s first game in charge, was a serious buzz. In terms of sheer quality and excitement PSG’s 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final first leg is hard to look past. In a season where domestic quality has been sorely lacking this was like watching a different sport beamed in from another world.

The worst game

It might be recency bias but Arsenal’s semi-final second leg win over Atletico was a brutal watch. Still, they’re in a European Cup final and on the verge of a first title in 22 years, so I don’t think they’ll be too fussed.

Bruno Fernandes: United's talisman Credit: Getty Images

The best player

Bruno Fernandes is closing in on the Premier League’s assist record, something he’d surely trade for actual silverware but is impressive nonetheless. The Portuguese star has been the beating heart of United’s resurgence and they’d be stuffed without him. An honourable mention to Harry Kane, whose 55 goals in 48 games for Bayern is video game stuff.

The best manager

There have been some brilliant achievements across Europe this season and Luis Enrique winning back-to-back Champions League titles would be up there. However that would surely be eclipsed by Derek McInnes if Hearts topple the Old Firm and win a first Scottish title since 1960. Who can genuinely say they saw that coming? (Apart from maybe Tony Bloom and his army of data boffins).

The worst manager

Ruben Amorim’s stubbornness, lack of flexibility and pragmatism and staunch belief in a failed system ultimately cost him his job at Old Trafford. It also nearly ended Kobbie Mainoo’s United career, which represented a serious dereliction of duty by the Portuguese. Mainoo, and United, have flourished since being freed from his tactical shackles.

Kobbie Mainoo: shackles are off Credit: Giuseppe Maffia (NurPhoto via Getty)

The best away ground

Speaking of Amorim, the League Cup penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby Town was an early season nadir for United. But despite what unfolded on the pitch, which was compounded by a broken coach toilet on the journey home, Blundell Park was charming. Any ground which has a pub/working man’s club located inside a wooden away end is always going to be a winner.

The worst away ground

Sorry, West Ham. This is nothing new, but the London Stadium couldn’t be further from the hostile brilliance of Upton Park.

The best matchday pub

Finally, we get onto the important stuff. Despite the Everest-like hike up to the away end and always seeming to lose there St James’ Park’s position in the heart of Newcastle city centre means it’s a great game for a drink. The Crown Posada is a brilliant Victorian boozer in a Grade II listed building, slightly away from the matchday madness but still only a ten-minute dart to the ground. Second prize goes to The Ship & Mitre in Liverpool, where Andy Burnham clipped me around the ear in good humour before Everton away.

The best matchday food

The Desi Yew Tree, Wolverhampton. Not many Premier League fans will miss Wolves due to the touchline away end but a visit to Molineux guarantees one of the best meals of the season. This establishment is an Indian restaurant combined with a pub – although it’s worth noting a mixed grill washed down with pints of Cobra can make for an uncomfortable 90 minutes.

Can Derek McInnes steer Hearts to an improbable title? Credit: Mark Scates (SNS Group)

The best away end ‘limbs’

There were plenty of sore bodies after Harry Maguire’s late winner for United at Anfield. Visually, the Hearts’ end at Easter Road went bananas when they finally broke down Hibs’ nine-men last month.

The stupidest rule

Sunderland confiscating power banks at the turnstiles despite issuing digital tickets to supporters, who are likely to have travelled miles on a digital train ticket and need their phone for payments. Go figure.

The biggest gripe

Where to start? Another season has passed with supporters constantly being undermined by clubs and authorities. From draconian ticket policies and sanctions to points deductions and extortionate pricing, fans are constantly taken for granted. But perhaps the biggest gripe of all, apart from Amorim, has been awful kick-off times. Bournemouth away at 8pm on a Friday night took the biscuit.

Here’s to August, where everything can feel possible again.

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