Football Jury: Henry Hardwicke reckons '2-1 about Brentford is the best bet on this weekend’s coupon'

What’s your best football bet for this weekend?

Warren Ashurst, Racing Post Sport: League One leaders Stockport look a great bet at home to Luton. County have won their last four games and have not conceded a goal in their last three league matches. Luton have improved under Jack Wilshere, but they were run close by non-league Forest Green in the FA Cup and this is a big step up.

Henry Hardwicke, Racing Post Sport: I think 2-1 about Brentford is the best bet on this weekend’s coupon. The Bees lost some big players in the summer, but Keith Andrew’s men have won four of their last six matches, they have lost only once at home this term, and Newcastle have a swift turnaround from Wednesday’s Champions League contest with Athletic Bilbao.

Patrick Madden, Racing Post Sport: Hibernian’s frustrations continued as they missed a late penalty to salvage a point against Rangers at Easter Road before conceding in the 93rd minute to draw 2-2 at Livingston. Hibs have lost only twice in the league, however, and they can get back on track against St Mirren, who may already have one eye on next month’s League Cup final.

Chris Wood, Coral: Wolves at Chelsea. Wanderers have been terrible this season but they aren’t quite as bad as all that and come up against a Chelsea side who look fragile whenever they have to take the initiative, especially at home. I would also be looking to get with the high goal lines and fancy correct scores as neither side is exactly watertight at the back.

Who are the most vulnerable favourites?

WA: Bradford are odds-on at home to Burton but they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two strugglers Cheltenham last week and have drawn their last four league games. They face a Burton team who have collected 11 points from their last six games, making the Bantams uneasy favourites tomorrow.

HH: Middlesbrough have won only two of their last eight Championship matches and those victories were narrow single-goal margin successes over Ipswich and struggling Sheffield Wednesday. Birmingham have the quality to make things difficult for Boro and 5-4 about a home win looks too short.

PM: Victory over Newcastle provided sorely-needed respite for West Ham and Nuno Espirito Santo, but Eddie Howe’s side were awful and I wouldn’t back the Hammers at odds-on against Burnley. Wins over Leeds and Wolves suggest the Clarets are better-equipped for survival this time and they can land another blow against a relegation rival.

CW: Wycombe. They should surely be odds-against at home to a Leyton Orient side who look as though they are beginning to turn a corner. Dom Ballard, Aaron Connolly and Idris El Mizouni have all found a bit of form for the Os.

Can anyone save Wolves?

WA: They can, but Wolves need to get the right man in quickly. Wanderers face Nottingham Forest and Brentford in December, which look like must-win games. They have shown in patches what they are capable of going forward, but defensively it needs a shake-up and someone who can make them more difficult to score against.

HH: No. Wolves are already tailed off at the bottom and their next seven Premier League away games are at Chelsea, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton and Manchester City. Even if the Old Gold can pick up wins at Molineux, it won’t be enough to save them.

PM: No. Gary O’Neill’s mooted return had Wolves fans up in arms so his U-turn might be a blessing but it already looks like they need a miracle to survive. Their next six fixtures are against Chelsea, Palace, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Arsenal – even if they nick Rob Edwards from Middlesbrough they look doomed.

CW: It is going to be a very difficult task but there will surely be plenty of takers. Of the leading contenders I’d like to see Frank Lampard have another crack in the Premier League but he is probably too canny to take such a risky job. As a neutral, either of the Bigs, Ange or Sam could prove an entertaining watch.

Where is the value in Manchester City v Liverpool on Sunday?

WA: Both these two teams will feel a defeat might leave them with too much ground to make up on Arsenal, so it wouldn’t surprise me if this ended in a draw. Five of the last ten league meetings have finished level, and it’s worth noting that in the last three draws, City were the team to take the lead. The City-draw double result is around 12-1.

HH: It’s an interesting game, where the strength of both sides is very much in attack. Liverpool put in a good display to beat Real Madrid on Tuesday, but Los Blancos were pretty poor in that contest and I still think the Reds lack balance. City may have the edge, but I’m not tempted by their price, so I’d probably punt over 2.5 goals.

PM: It’s not the most original answer but Erling Haaland to score and Manchester City to win at around 8-5 looks a solid bet. Liverpool have arrested their slide, but wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid came at Anfield and they have lost their last three away fixtures in the league. They could struggle to keep a lid on the rampant Norwegian.

CW: I think this has all the ingredients to be a disappointing game of football. I’ll be looking to back no goalscorer at a decent price along with under 1.5 and 2.5 goals.

Who is your early fancy to win the World Cup?

WA: I can’t see past Spain when you look at the form and quality of the likes of Lamine Yamal, Martin Zubimendi, David Raya and Ferran Torres, but there is value elsewhere. History suggests Brazil will be challenging when it’s hosted on that side of the Atlantic and with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, the 7-1 on offer for the Selecao is tempting.

HH: Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Willian Pacho are part of a young and progressive Ecuador squad, who finished runners-up to Argentina in the South American qualifiers, and I’d say El Tri are massively overpriced to go deep in the tournament. I can’t see how they will go off anywhere near 150-1.

PM: I would love to see Carlo Ancelotti steer Brazil to a sixth World Cup. The midfield looks light but they have excellent defensive options to complement the likes of Vinicius Jr and Raphinha going forward. Ancelotti’s Real Madrid sides weren’t always the best but they won the biggest games, which is what you need in the World Cup.

CW: Spain look very strong once again and there are question marks against the other traditional big teams so I will side with them as my main selection. The conditions are going to play a huge role in this World Cup so I will also have an interest on the USA and Ecuador to grind their way into the later stages.

