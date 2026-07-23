Final tune-ups before all systems go for Fury vs Joshua

If all goes to plan for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua this weekend the two British heavyweights should finally meet in a blockbuster showdown this year.

Fury returns to the ring on Friday for his final warm-up against Poland’s Mariusz Wach in what should be a straightforward task.

There is perhaps a little more risk for Joshua on Saturday as he takes on a stoppage artist, but a puncher’s chance is the only thing opponent Kristian Prenga has in his favour.

A gargantuan shock aside, we should see Fury and Joshua meet in the ring in one of the most anticipated battles in the modern heavyweight era before the year is out.

The duo have dominated the British and global heavyweight scene for around a decade but for a long time it seemed as if we’d miss out on seeing them actually face off in the ring.

Fury was in the middle of his post-Wladimir Klitschko retirement when Joshua first called him out, after beating the Ukrainian himself to claim the titles that were once Fury’s.

The Gypsy King played his part while watching from the sidelines. He branded Joshua a “dosser” and a “big stiff bodybuilder” before he made his return and ultimately followed a different path, leading to him snatching the WBC title away from Deontay Wilder.

Five years ago we nearly got Fury vs Joshua for the undisputed world championship as they held all the belts between them, but instead an American court ruled Fury was legally obliged to complete a trilogy with Wilder.

Fury then offered Joshua a chance to challenge for his WBC belt after the latter had lost his titles to Oleksandr Usyk but that failed to materialise.

Anthony Joshua put Jake Paul in his place in December Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Neither man has a title now and with options running out for both, at least lucrative ones, we’re all set for a November date.

The fight has been priced up and neither Fury’s clash with Wach nor Joshua’s battle with Prenga is likely to affect the odds too much.

Fury is the favourite at around 8-15 and Joshua is a general 6-4 chance. This potential match-up has been regularly debated over the years and I’ve always sided with Fury - the 37-year-old is the slicker boxer and either a wide points win or a late stoppage has been my thinking - but the closer we get to a potential bout the less certain I am.

There have been periods over the last decade or so when the desire of both men to actually go head-to-head has been questioned but right now it seems Joshua just wants it a bit more. In 2022 when Fury put his WBC belt on the line, he self-imposed some deadlines and conditions that made an agreement harder to reach. Before that, Fury could have embarked on a path to win AJ’s titles but instead he moved to Wilder.

Their professional rivalry started bubbling in around 2015 but in 2010 the duo contested a now infamous three-round sparring session. At that point Fury was an 11-0 pro and Joshua was an amateur who would go on to win Olympic gold, and the general consensus is AJ had the better of that exchange.

Fury’s version of events has been inconsistent. He once revealed that Joshua gave him “hell for leather” but has also claimed his rival was pulled out of the session. Admittedly, a sparring session from 16 years ago shouldn’t have any real bearing on a mega fight now - but maybe Fury did see something back then that he just didn’t fancy.

Fury on points at around 5-2 would still be the pick, but now both men have a few more miles on the clock and are just past their prime, there is a bigger element of doubt. Joshua’s power, and the fact that he is training with Usyk, makes that a less confident prediction as we build towards what could be a classic in November.

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