Failure comes in different forms as Arsenal and Chelsea are proving

Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea on Tuesday was so comprehensive that the Gunners barely had to show up after half-time. Their 3-1 win sent them back to the top of the Premier League table, but it’s unlikely to shift their ‘bottlers’ tag.

The idea of failure has been a hot topic over the last week, bouncing around the world of sport from Milwaukee to Madrid.

After the Miami Heat served the Milwaukee Bucks one of the greatest upsets in NBA history, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked point-blank if the campaign was a failure.

His team, the 2021 NBA champions, finished top of the regular season standings and went into the playoffs as the favourites to claim the title. They followed up with a single victory, exiting the best-of-seven series with a 4-1 defeat.

Giannis assertively pushed back on that idea, telling the room: “There’s no failure in sports.”

His claim that their first-round playoff exit should instead be viewed as “steps to success” caused a lot of debate. One man who went to bat for the Greek Freak was Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The ex-Chelsea boss followed up with something relevant not just to the Bucks and Arsenal, but also his former club.

“Failure is when you don’t try to do something as well as you can,” he said. “When you try your best, you have a clear conscience, and that’s never a failure, not just in sport but in life.”

While both Arsenal and Chelsea face failure this term, only one can get a pass in Ancelotti’s eyes.

Even after Arsenal’s win, second-placed Man City had two games in hand, one of which was on Wednesday night against West Ham. City were best-priced at 1-10 to claim a fifth Premier League title in six seasons. Having spent 248 nights at the top of the table, the Gunners will be charged with bottling it after their four-game winless run.

However, if Arsenal can’t claim to have taken steps to success, then I’m not sure who can.

Mikel Arteta has challenged for the title with a side that finished fifth last term. Their wage bill is estimated as the sixth-highest in the league, less than half that of Man City, United and Chelsea.

The Gunners are also one of the youngest sides in the Premier League. This isn’t an ageing core of title-winners with a maxed-out wage bill like, for example, Giannis and the Bucks.

As City enter surely the twilight of Pep Guardiola’s reign under serious investigation from the Premier League, the longer-term outlook for Arsenal is arguably better.

It’s worth remembering that when it comes to success and failure, context is key.

As Miami bask in the glow of their 2023 upset, it’s a big shift from where they were 11 months ago. After falling millimetres short of the NBA Finals, Heat guard Kyle Lowry labelled it “a waste of a year”.

When it comes to Chelsea’s season, even Lowry’s words aren’t stinging enough.

Todd Boehly arrived in London touting his business achievements. Less than a year on, their wage budget has spiralled following a succession of scattergun transfers. So far, less Logan Roy and more Kendall.

While Giannis may have deflected some blame, his belief in himself and his team was evident. Arteta displayed the same belief on Tuesday as he continued to push Arsenal’s title credentials.

That self-belief is lacking from almost top to bottom at Chelsea, probably with one exception.

Boehly spent £600 million to improve the 2021 Champions League winners, only to see them fall below Crystal Palace. His plan to end their hiring and firing culture has brought a raft of staff departures, with four different people managing the club at least once this season.

His response was to reportedly march into the team’s dressing room, lecturing a group of internationals with more caps than the Peaky Blinders prop department.

And yet, the man who assembled a large chunk of that bloated, underperforming 33-man squad backs himself to turn around a club which had a glittering 20 years until he showed up.

Ultimately, if Boehly can believe in himself, why can’t Arsenal?

Follow us on Twitter