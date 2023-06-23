Mark Langdon: England should be Euro 2024 favourites

There are few things more annoying during a summer international tournament than fair weather football fans jumping on the bandwagon, not understanding the finer intricacies of the sport, coming up with ludicrous complaints about the performance of the England national team.

However, knowing all of that, and with only a passing interest in the Ashes, I still can't believe anyone thought Ben Stokes' declaration on the first day was the right thing to do. The argument for England's unconventional approach was that it made the game more interesting, but Tuesday's thrilling finale would have been no less exciting had England batted for a bit longer on the opening evening.

That will hopefully be my one and only mention of Bazball because I am more excited by Gazball, as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are shaping up beautifully ahead of next summer's European Championship in Germany.

Some bookmakers don't rate England as favourites - but they should be. It doesn't mean they will win the Euros, yet I would be amazed if Southgate's side were still available at 11-2 when the tournament begins.

Beating Malta 4-0 and North Macedonia 7-0 won't count for much when the serious stuff begins — and this would not be the first time the hype surrounding an England side reaches fever pitch as another tournament creeps into view. But this is now a proper football team and Southgate is seemingly prepared to take the handbrake off in the knowledge that there is little to be scared of around the continent.

Rotating Kyle Walker and Kieran Tripper while Reece James is injured is just showing off. John Stones has emerged as a world-class centre-back option and left-back Luke Shaw has improved defensively for his stints at the heart of Manchester United's backline.

Jude Bellingham has gone to Real Madrid for a fortune, Declan Rice won't be far behind when he leaves West Ham and the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold being converted to a midfielder will become one of the most intriguing storylines of next season.

Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford jostling for two wide attacking berths will be the envy of Europe while Harry Kane has just come off a 30-goal Premier League campaign for a team who had less possession than Wolves.

Hosts Germany have just lost to Poland and Colombia without scoring, a lot of the other usual suspects look some way off this talented England squad while France are respected without being feared.

Someone else worthy of respect is Martin Tyler, who has left Sky Sports having been the voice of their coverage in the Premier League era.

I never understood the criticism of Tyler and believe most of it was due to familiarity breeding contempt. Because Tyler's voice was coming through the TV every Sunday it was easy for some to become bored by his observations, but the revered John Motson, Barry Davies and Brian Moore had less time in our lugholes.

It's something that his replacement, the perfectly adequate Peter Drury, could find to his cost.

Drury has amassed a massive social media following thanks to his poetic style being clipped up for Twitter on overseas broadcasts, but whether it appeals on a more regular basis over the course of a 90-minute goalless stalemate between Luton and Bournemouth is unknown.

After all, not everything can be as exciting as Bazball or Gazball.

