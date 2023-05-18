City three games from treble glory with the promise of more to come

Three games. That’s all that stands between Manchester City and the holy grail of a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, the first part of which could be completed as soon as this weekend.

At the start of the season, City were 18-1 to match Manchester United’s treble-winning class of 1998-99. But after securing safe passage to the Champions League final via Wednesday’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie, Coral have cut City’s treble odds to 4-6, with the Premier League title nearly back in their grasp.

The Citizens will secure a fifth league title in six seasons should they beat Chelsea on Sunday, and the celebrations could begin 24 hours before that if closest challengers Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s tea-time kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s men are on course to justify pre-season quotes of 4-7 to win the league, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing. The Gunners were eight points clear of City on January 18 with City’s title odds having touched a season-high 9-4 the day after.

But since their last defeat in any competition to Tottenham on February 5, the Citizens have set a relentless pace, winning 13 of 14 Premier League assignments to overhaul a stumbling Arsenal team.

Guardiola is 2-5 to be named manager of the year having worked his magic to get the best from his star-studded side, orchestrating a run which leaves them on the brink of becoming only the second team in Premier League history to win three successive titles.

With the title staying at the Etihad Stadium, attention turns to the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 followed by the trip to Istanbul the following week for the Champions League final against Inter.

City are heavy favourites for both finals, chalked up at 1-3 to lift the FA Cup at Wembley and 1-4 to end their long wait for a maiden Champions League title.

Inter face an unenviable task trying to stop City from achieving their top target of European domination, but at least they won’t have to face them at the Etihad Stadium.

City's 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid was their 16th successive home win and 28th victory from 30 games at the Etihad this season.

Guardiola described that win over Real as one of City’s greatest ever performances, but it’s not the first time they’ve dismantled a so-called rival in such a brutal fashion this season.

The Citizens have won 21 games by three goals or more this season, seven more wins by that margin than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues, and among their victims are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The gap between City and Europe's other big clubs right now is clearly sizeable and if this is to be their peak under Guardiola then what a pinnacle it is. But the fear for everyone else is they could get even better.

Striker Erling Haaland, scorer of 52 goals this season, has broken record after record in his first campaign in English football. But at 22, the best may be yet to come from the Norwegian goal machine.

Haaland is among a group of City players with the potential to improve and, at this rate, this may be the first of many trebles for Guardiola’s side.

