Champions League Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on PSG vs Arsenal

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Who will be crowned champions of Europe?

Aaron Ashley: Paris Saint-Germain can defend their crown and I fancy them to do it in 90 minutes. Arsenal are a cut above Chelsea and Liverpool but the Parisians cruised past that pair with the minimum of fuss and their semi-final victory over Bayern should not be understated. I’m not sure even Arsenal, the masters of defence, can stop this PSG side from carving out chances and they did win home and away against the Gunners in last season’s semi-final. Technical ability should beat physicality, which was the case when Luis Enrique's side ran riot in a 5-0 rout of Inter in last year’s title decider.

Warren Ashurst: PSG look too strong for Arsenal, but I do think the final might be more entertaining than some people believe. Most are expecting the Gunners to try to stay tight and look to keep the defending champions at arms length. I feel, having already secured the Premier League, Mikel Arteta may open up a bit more and look to pose more of a challenge to the PSG wide players.

Joe Casey: I have a sneaking suspicion that Arsenal will get the job done. The Gunners were unlucky to lose the semi-final to Paris Saint-Germain last season and their pragmatic approach is better suited to beating Luis Enrique’s side than getting into an end-to-end affair with them. The Parisians are so dangerous when they get space in behind but Mikel Arteta’s men don’t allow teams that luxury. It may not be pretty, but Arsenal could utilise all of their set-piece nous and edge a competitive clash.

Jamie Griffith: Arsenal deserve great credit for making it this far but I can't look past the holders. Paris Saint-Germain crushed all before them – including Arsenal – last season and their impressive semi-final success against Bayern Munich proved that they can do the same again. Thanks to Vitinha and Joao Neves, Luis Enrique's side have the ability to control the tempo in a way which Arsenal cannot while the Parisians' frightening front three are sure to make their mark, just as they did in last year's semis against the Gunners.

Alex Wrigley: Paris Saint-Germain have already eliminated two Premier League giants from the Champions League, and they look likely to make it three as they successfully defend their title. The Parisians have had the luxury of resting many of their key players over the past month and have shown that their sensational attacking trio cannot be matched. Admittedly, Arsenal’s defence will be the sternest they have faced so far, but they beat them home and away in last year’s competition and have the talent to wear down Mikel Arteta’s backline.

What is your best bet for the Budapest showpiece?

AA: PSG to win & under 3.5 goals may be the way to go at 2-1. Arsenal won’t want to get embroiled in a shootout and it’s not the Mikel Arteta way either as none of their last 19 matches have featured more than three goals. Their style of keeping things tight should only be more evident in a final and the French champions won 2-1 at home and 1-0 away in last season’s semi-final showdown with the Gunners. All six of Arsenal’s knockout fixtures in this season’s Champions League went under 2.5 goals and PSG won to nil home and away against Liverpool in the quarter-final.

WA: I think 13-10 for PSG to win in 90 minutes is more than a fair price, while I also like the look of over ten corners at 11-8. If Arsenal are to spring a surprise, set-pieces look their best chance of causing PSG’s defence problems. The Gunners have averaged 5.35 corners per game in this season’s Champions League, while the French giants have taken 5.62 per match.

JC: I’ll stick with Arsenal to win in 90 minutes. They have conceded just six goals in 14 games in this tournament and two of those came in a dead rubber against Kairat Almaty. While Paris Saint-Germain are undoubtedly a top team, they can be very open at the back, as demonstrated by the 22 goals they have conceded in 16 Champions League. For someone wanting to extract a little more value there could be a bit of juice in the 4-1 about the Gunners to win by exactly one goal, as they have done in their last four games.

JG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score at any time. PSG are spoilt for choice in attack and while Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele will pose a threat, Arsenal have their first-choice defenders to deal with that pair – they are not afforded the same luxury at right-back. Jurrien Timber is unlikely to recover in time to feature and Ben White is sidelined, so Kvaratskhelia, a player who deserves to be in the conversation for best in the world, should get plenty of chances to add to his impressive tally of ten goals in this season's Champions League.

AW: Both teams to score at around 4-5 looks like a solid pick. Arsenal will undoubtedly set up to frustrate PSG but Luis Enrique’s side have scored 44 Champions League goals this season and 18 of these have come against Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the last three rounds. They can break the Gunners’ defence, forcing a more open game and allowing Arsenal’s own star attackers to shine against a side that shipped five across two games with Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Martin Zubimendi looks a prime card candidate Credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Give us your best player bet for the final

AA: Martin Zubimendi has a tough task on his hands in stopping Vitinha and Joao Neves from dictating the tempo of the final and he looks a leading card candidate at 27-10. Arsenal’s defensive protector has committed 20 fouls in 12 Champions League appearances this season, resulting in four yellow cards, and there may be a time that he has to take one for the team given Paris St-Germain are so explosive in transition.

WA: Arsenal have looked a different team since Bukayo Saka has returned from injury and he has previous with PSG. The England international scored in two of the three meetings between the teams last season and was the match-winner in the semi-final second leg against Atletico. Saka, who has averaged 2.55 attempts per match in the Champions League this season, can be backed at 5-4 to have over 2.5 shots in the final.

JC: Jurrien Timber faces a race against time to be fit for this year’s final and if there is any ring rust after two months out with a groin injury, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will exploit it. The Dutch defender has picked up six cautions this season – only Martin Zubimendi and Riccardo Calafiori have received more for Arsenal – and the pace and trickery of the in-form Georgian will be an extremely tough task to handle. If Timber isn’t fit, his replacement, Cristhian Mosquera, would be a strong pick to be booked.

JG: Given his improved form over the past month, I think 6-5 for Leandro Trossard to simply have a shot on target is a big price. The Belgian had been completely forgotten by Mikel Arteta but has fought his way back into the team, most notably scoring a crucial winner against West Ham at the start of May. He has made Arsenal's left-wing spot his own by proving to be a constant threat, racking up five shots on target in his last four appearances, and he can hurt a PSG defence which could be without Achraf Hakimi.

AW: Desire Doue was the star of the show in last year’s Champions League final as he scored twice and assisted another and the 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength this season. He heads to Budapest with nine goals and assists in Europe and having registered six goal contributions in his last six appearances. He can be backed at 13-10 to score or assist with bet365, who also carry the bet over into extra-time.

' He has 12 goals and four assists in his last 15 games and has been named man of the match in five of those ' – keep reading to find out who Alex Wrigley believes is the standout pick to light up the Champions League final

Who will be named man of the match?

AA: Flying French forward Ousmane Dembele won Ligue 1's player of the season award for the second straight year and the thigh complaint that has restricted his appearances is not expected to rule him out of this crunch clash. The Frenchman has 19 goals and 11 assists in just 39 appearances this season, seven of those goals coming in the Champions League, and the Ballon d'Or winner could be the difference maker in what looks sure to be a tight encounter. He goes into this fresher than most and should play a starring role.

WA: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the standout player in the knockout stages and I expect him to shine again on the biggest stage. The Georgian scored in last season’s 5-0 win over Inter and has bagged ten goals in his 15 European appearances this term. Kvaratskhelia is available at 6-1 in the bet365 Player of the Match market and that looks a big price.

JC: I think Martin Odegaard is overpriced for this at 16-1. The Norwegian’s return from injury was crucial to Arsenal getting over the line in the Premier League and he allows the Gunners up the tempo in a way that others simply can’t offer. Even if it is a clash defined by Arsenal’s defence, a moment of magic from their captain could see him pick up the gong.

JG: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. I have already waxed lyrical about the Georgian once but his brilliance is not only reserved for goalscoring. He can hurt the Gunners as much with his devasting finishing as he can with his eye for the killer pass and has racked up six Champions League assists this term. He should be handed an easier ride than most of his teammates due to Arsenal's injury woes at right-back and is likely to see plenty of the ball.

AW: If PSG win, man of the match is likely to go to one of their attacking trio and while you could easily make an argument for each of them, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looks the best bet. He has 12 goals and four assists in his last 15 games and has been named man of the match in five of those, including in both legs of the semi-final win over Bayern Munich and in home Champions League meetings with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Is Anthony Gordon a good signing for Barcelona?

AA: When you see the impact that Marcus Rashford had while on loan at Barcelona, it is a move that could take Anthony Gordon to the next level. Gordon’s pace and tactical versatility makes him a unique talent and he scored ten goals in 12 Champions League appearances for Newcastle this season. Playing with outstanding footballers can only be a positive and the slower pace of La Liga should play to his strengths. It is unlikely that he will start week in, week out given the wealth of attacking talent at Barcelona’s disposal, but rotation may ensure that he brings his peak performance on a more consistent basis.

WA: He clearly has talent but it is a hefty fee, especially when the Spanish giants could have bought Marcus Rashford for a fraction of the price. It’s a no-brainer for Newcastle to sell in order for them to be able to bring in new faces and the bonus for England fans is it it will give Anthony Gordon a huge lift going into this summer’s World Cup.

JC: Although they might have overpaid for him, I think it is a good signing. His off-the-ball work is some of the best in the world and in Barcelona's modern, high-intensity system that will prove crucial. With Lamine Yamal on the other wing he will see less of the ball and be able to attack the box for cut-backs. To add to that, his ability to play up front is also a huge plus as the best teams love players who can play anywhere along the front three.

JG: I think I'm in the minority of football fans who don't believe Anthony Gordon is the most overrated English player since Theo Walcott and he actually is a very good player. His ability to play anywhere across the front three will suit the fluidity of Hansi Flick's system in which he should slot in seamlessly alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, two magnificent players who will only improve Gordon's game.

AW: He may not have done enough to earn a contract but Marcus Rashford impressed on the left during his loan spell with Barcelona and it is hard to argue against Anthony Gordon being an upgrade on him. He is a similar sort of player to Rashford and should thrive in the lower-paced La Liga. Raphinha’s recurrent hamstring injury has kept him out for almost four months in total this season so Barcelona are in need of a consistent, durable left winger and Gordon can be just that.

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