Bookmakers divided over main dangers to Citizens in 2023-24 Premier League title race

Manchester City have wrapped up their fifth Premier League title in six seasons with three matches to spare and Pep Guardiola's men are just 8-15 to add the FA Cup and the Champions League to their 2022-23 haul.

It is no surprise, then, that City are clear favourites to retain their league crown next season although patient punters planning a long-term wager on the champions should still shop around for value.

Bet365 go 4-6 that the Citizens win the 2023-24 Premier League but they are as short as 4-9 elsewhere and there are some interesting differences of opinions over who will be their closest challengers.

This season's runners-up Arsenal are a general 9-1 alongside Liverpool, who were as short as 2-1 for the title at the start of 2022-23 but are set to miss out on a Champions League spot despite a strong finish to the campaign.

Bet365 are keeping the Gunners onside at 7-1 while offering a best-priced 14-1 about Newcastle, who are rated 15-2 second-favourites in Betfair and Paddy Power's title betting after securing Champions League qualification on Monday.

Manchester United's title odds range from 8-1 to 11-1 and Chelsea, despite a tumultuous season during which they sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter on their way to a bottom-half finish, are around 16-1 – the same price they were at the start of this term.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to steady the ship at Stamford Bridge but his former club Tottenham, who were 14-1 third-favourites in the 2022-23 ante-post title betting, can be backed at 66-1.

Doubts over the future of record goalscorer Harry Kane and a convoluted hunt for a new permanent manager are clearly negatives for Spurs, who are twice the price of Brighton in some firms' 2023-24 Premier League lists. Bet365 make Chelsea 1-2 to finish above 6-4 Tottenham in a season match bet.

Leicester's 5,000-1 triumph in 2015-16 means layers are more tentative about pricing up title outsiders and backers of Aston Villa and Brentford to kick on from their top-half finishes this term will have to content themselves with 200-1 and 500-1.

With each-way terms of a third the odds for two places in the title betting, the 'Without Manchester City' market could turn out to be more attractive for bettors with a strong fancy for one of the chasing pack.

Those contenders can take inspiration from Arsenal's effort this season. The Gunners, 50-1 shots at the start of the campaign, were 8-13 with ten games to go but there should be more to come from a team who had the second-youngest average starting 11 in the division, behind only relegated Southampton.

The only club to have denied Manchester City the title in the last six seasons were Liverpool, who won 26 of their first 27 matches in the Covid-disrupted 2019-20 campaign, and it will surely take something special to break City's hold on the title next term.

