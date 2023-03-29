Anthony Joshua takes centre stage - but don’t give up on Fury v Usyk just yet

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring this weekend against Jermaine Franklin in a bout billed as ‘New Dawn’ in what should have been a heavyweight appetiser for April, but has now become the main course.

The big story in boxing has, predictably, come away from the ring as the unification clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is off, for now at least.

Why were the two fighters unable to reach a deal? That is a question everyone has been asking and the reality is only Usyk and Fury know the exact reasons, and even they might not be totally sure. In any case, there isn’t much point going over that already well-trodden ground now.

Such is the confusing world of boxing, the only sport where fighters, promoters, broadcasters and various other interested parties have the major - some would claim overriding - say in the schedule rather than the governing bodies.

The end result is often intense criticism and disappointment among fans, both committed and casual alike. But all is not lost and there are a few reasons to be optimistic that we may see a few of the heavyweight fights we’ve all been craving in the not-too-distant future.

From a UK perspective, Fury v Joshua will always be an obvious draw and it would be a surprise if that fight didn’t happen at some stage regardless of the previous failures to get the pair in the ring. For his part, AJ seems determined to work his way back to the top table and a big performance against Franklin, who could provide a sterner test than the odds suggest, would thrust him right back into contention.

Assuming Joshua beats Franklin, there are some big domestic names out there who are ready to make a real mark on the world stage and all will no doubt be hungry for a shot at the former champion. Old rival Dillian Whyte is the obvious contender, while Daniel Dubois, who may get a chance to face Usyk next, and Joe Joyce, who himself has a tricky contest with China’s Zhilei Zhang lined up this month, could also be options.

However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Fury and Usyk do manage to reach an agreement at some point, possibly before Joshua is back on the menu. It may even come sooner than expected because, ultimately, there is now far more interest in that potential match than there was prior to all the collapsed negotiations.

“A good big man is always better than a good little man” is an old cliché in boxing, particularly at heavyweight, and that is how Fury’s potential clash with Usyk was viewed before the circus ensued. Most observers would have expected a good challenge for Fury from one of the most technically gifted fighters across all divisions, but the Gypsy King’s size advantage would prove too much for even Usyk to cope with.

That perception has now changed and, rightly or wrongly, the prevailing idea is that Fury has ducked the challenge, leading to the thinking that maybe Usyk is not just the ”good little man” but perhaps the very best, who could stun the boxing world yet again after dethroning Joshua.

Perhaps I am being overly optimistic but it is worth remembering that Fury is almost as good a promoter as he is a fighter in many respects. I also find it hard to believe he is truly avoiding either Usyk or Joshua – don’t forget, he fought then-heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko and faced the awesome power of Deontay Wilder three times as the ‘away’ fighter on each occasion – so part of me thinks this is all some sort of a convoluted long game to drum up as much interest as possible.

That comes with a few risks of course and another challenger could emerge and claim a belt, but the prospect of Fury vs Usyk is a far more appealing main dish than it was just a few weeks ago, with or without all of the titles.

