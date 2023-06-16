2023-24 Premier League, EFL, European summer transfers and completed deals: Bellingham makes Real Madrid move

Jude Bellingham [Borussia Dortmund - Real Madrid] £88.5m, rising to £115m

Perhaps the most coveted transfer of this window, Real Madrid land the England midfielder, who fell just short of winning the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in his final season for them. Completes a midfield of the future for Los Blancos with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. If Bellingham remains injury free, he looks as close to a sure thing as possible to become a world class midfielder.

James Milner [Liverpool - Brighton & Hove Albion] Free

21 years after he made his Premier League debut, veteran midfielder James Milner moves to Brighton on a free transfer. The 37-year-old has played 625 games in the top flight and has won the Premier League, Champions League, EFL Cup and FA Cup. The former Liverpool man will be hoping to complete his trophy cabinet with a Europa League title with his new club qualifying for the competition for the first time in their history.

Joao Pedro [Watford - Brighton & Hove Albion] £30m

The former Watford forward Joao Pedro had been linked with a raft of Premier League clubs since Watford's relegation in 2022 but played a year in the Championship for the Hornets before making the move to Brighton. A versatile and promising attacker, this could look like another good piece of business from the Seagulls if the 21-year-old continues his upward curve.

Kevin Schade [Freiburg - Brentford] £22m

21-year-old Kevin Schade spent the second half of last season on loan at Brentford after impressing at Freiburg. He failed to make an immediate impression for the Bees but can be forgiven for taking time to acclimatise to the new league, the record signing will need to hit the ground running this time around however with Ivan Toney suspended for eight months.

Youri Tielemans [Leicester - Aston Villa] Free

Plenty of speculation has surrounded Youri Tielemans' next destination after he made it clear he would not be signing a new contract with Leicester, who were relegated this season. Aston Villa end up as the team to capture the Belgian's signature although his stock has taken a hit in the last 18 months and he has plenty of miles in the legs for a 26-year-old. The former Monaco man will be hoping to feed off the feel good energy around his new club.

Kevin Nisbet [Hibernian - Millwall] Undisclosed

Kevin Nisbet has long been Hibernian's standout performer and eventually gets a move to English football after being heavily linked for the last few seasons. Netted 12 times in 19 league games during an injury-hit campaign for the Hibees but the record of strikers who have impressed north of the border isn't great in the second tier. Despite that, Nisbet's goalscoring instincts should be of value to Millwall.

Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton - Liverpool] £35m

Liverpool's midfield issues have been no secret and they have taken a very good first step toward solving them with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister. A World Cup winner with Argentina, the 24-year-old netted ten league goals last season and looks to have an ideal profile for the Reds' style of play. The fee involved may look like a snip in time.

