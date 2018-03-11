Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Cricket Sri Lanka v India

Opener Dhawan can lead the way for India

Sri Lanka face tough T20 challenge

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has an excellent record in major tournaments
India opener Shikhar Dhawan has an excellent record in major tournaments
Clive Rose
1 of 1
By James Milton

Nidahas Trophy Series, 1.30pm Monday

Hosts Sri Lanka beat India in the opening game of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series but their defeat to Bangladesh on Saturday leaves all three teams level on two points.

The Lankans failed to defend a target of 215 against the Tigers and their bowlers may struggle to recover from that setback when they face a high-quality India side.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan is a hard man to stop when he’s on a roll – hence his excellent runscoring record in major tournaments – and he is in cracking Twenty20 form.

The dashing left-hander has scored 90 against Sri Lanka and 55 against Bangladesh in two outings in Colombo and he made 72, 24 and 47 in last month’s 20-over series in South Africa. With Virat Kohli rested for this event, Dhawan can play a starring role for India again.

Recommendation
S Dhawan top India runscorer
1pt 100-30 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Opener Shikhar Dhawan is a hard man to stop when he’s on a roll
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets