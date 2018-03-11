Opener Dhawan can lead the way for India
Sri Lanka face tough T20 challenge
Nidahas Trophy Series, 1.30pm Monday
Hosts Sri Lanka beat India in the opening game of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series but their defeat to Bangladesh on Saturday leaves all three teams level on two points.
The Lankans failed to defend a target of 215 against the Tigers and their bowlers may struggle to recover from that setback when they face a high-quality India side.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan is a hard man to stop when he’s on a roll – hence his excellent runscoring record in major tournaments – and he is in cracking Twenty20 form.
The dashing left-hander has scored 90 against Sri Lanka and 55 against Bangladesh in two outings in Colombo and he made 72, 24 and 47 in last month’s 20-over series in South Africa. With Virat Kohli rested for this event, Dhawan can play a starring role for India again.
Recommendation
S Dhawan top India runscorer
1pt 100-30 bet365
