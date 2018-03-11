Opener Dhawan can lead the way for India

Nidahas Trophy Series, 1.30pm Monday

Hosts Sri Lanka beat India in the opening game of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series but their defeat to Bangladesh on Saturday leaves all three teams level on two points.

The Lankans failed to defend a target of 215 against the Tigers and their bowlers may struggle to recover from that setback when they face a high-quality India side.



Opener Shikhar Dhawan is a hard man to stop when he’s on a roll – hence his excellent runscoring record in major tournaments – and he is in cracking Twenty20 form.

The dashing left-hander has scored 90 against Sri Lanka and 55 against Bangladesh in two outings in Colombo and he made 72, 24 and 47 in last month’s 20-over series in South Africa. With Virat Kohli rested for this event, Dhawan can play a starring role for India again.

Recommendation

S Dhawan top India runscorer

1pt 100-30 bet365

