From Group 1 winner to Olympics champ? Ex-Sir Michael Stoute star in line for surprise 2028 Los Angeles Games bid

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Multiple Group 1 winner Zaaki could be bound for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after switching to a new career in eventing following his retirement from the track.

Zaaki was initially trained by Sir Michael Stoute, for whom his most notable success came in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes at Epsom in 2019, before joining Annabel Neasham in Australia. He was retired in 2023 having won 15 races from 48 starts, including four Group 1s and six Group 2s.

The now 11-year-old has been under the care of Australian eventing rider Shenae Lowings as an Off The Track thoroughbred and recently delivered an encouraging performance at the Thoroughbred Sport Horse Association (TSHA) National Titles at Stonewall in New South Wales.

He is set to continue his Olympic bid at the Melbourne International Three-Day Event next month.

Zaaki after winning the Champions Stakes at Flemington in 2022 Credit: Morgan Hancock, Racing Photos

“It’s been a great journey, and he’s turning out to be as much of a champion in eventing as he was on the racetrack, so it’s really exciting,” Lowings told The Verdict podcast.

“I think a lot of these good horses just want to be good at anything they do, and Zaaki’s definitely one of them. He wanted to be good on the racetrack and he wants to be good at the career he's doing now.

“He just loves it. He's loving every minute of this new career of eventing.”

Lowings, who represented the Australian eventing team at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Bold Venture, believes the former racehorse has the potential to make it to Los Angeles.

She added: “I truly believe he’s a good enough jumper to go all the way [to the Olympics]. It’s just mentally and physically whether he wants to do that. His natural ability, I think, is good enough.

“I don’t want to have too many goals with him, I just want him to enjoy his career after racing. He really doesn’t owe anyone anything. At this stage, he’s loving it, but the minute he stops loving it is the minute we’ll stop, but I can’t see that happening any time soon.”

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