Old Firm clash can live up to the hype

Rangers are aiming to record their first win over Celtic in six years

Ladbrokes Premiership

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Rangers have been supported all week to claim their first league win over Celtic in six years and if they attack as promised, the goals could flow at Ibrox.

Confidence levels down Govan way have shot up recently and their fans are convinced they can not only win, but breathe life into the title race by cutting Celtic’s lead to just three points.

Ladbrokes Premiership standings

Graeme Murty’s men began the week around 4-1, but that price has long gone. Consequently, quotes of even money about a Celtic win will tempt many Bhoys supporters who are not used to seeing their side go off at such inflated odds for a league outing.

It’s far from impossible Rangers will score at least two goals – they are full of confidence and have plenty of attacking options in reserve such as last week’s hat-trick hero Jason Cummings, who looks set to start on the bench.

But their defence can be a weak point and Celtic, who have been riled by some of the noises coming out of Ibrox this week, will no doubt have some joy targeting that area.



Brendan Rodgers’ record at Ibrox is impeccable – he’s won all three games including last season’s record 5-1 rout.

Neither side are likely to sit back and Murty will know Rangers’ best chance of winning is to attack a Hoops team who have not been firing on all cylinders lately.

Everything points to another incident-packed Old Firm derby.

Recommendation

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

3pts 6-5 Sky Bet

Team news

Rangers

Ryan Jack and Graham Dorrans remain sidelined, but skipper Lee Wallace could make the squad.

Celtic

Craig Gordon, striker Leigh Griffiths and winger Jonny Hayes are still missing. Mikael Lustig is suspended.

Key stat

Rangers have won their last six games, scoring 23 goals in the process

