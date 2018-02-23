O'Sullivan holds the aces in last-four Maguire rumble

Ronnie O'Sullivan was an easy winner of his Preston quarter-final

Ladbrokes World Grand Prix first semi-final

ITV4, 7pm Friday

Ronnie O'Sullivan looks to hold the aces for his Ladbrokes World Grand Prix semi-final clash with Stephen Maguire in Preston on Friday evening.

The last time the pair met, in the semi-finals of the Betway UK Championship in December, O'Sullivan let Maguire back into it after forging a 4-0 lead and the Rocket won 6-4.

But with the Glaswegian, who is usually a heavy scorer, having failed to post a century at the Guild Hall this week, O'Sullivan looks capable of winning the close frames as well as those in which he dominates with sizeable contributions.



O'Sullivan posted four tons in his 5-0 humbling of Xiao Guodong on Thursday.

It would have been preferable to have had the chance to support O'Sullivan, who is best at 2-7 to win, to successfully concede a start of 1.5 frames.

However, rather than accept a short-looking 4-9 about that option, punters should be able to rely on the 5-6 about the favourite triumphing before Maguire wins four frames.

Recommendation

R O'Sullivan -2.5 frames

1pt 5-6 bet365

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport