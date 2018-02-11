Nuremburg set to continue their promotion charge

Bundesliga 2

Nuremburg have climbed into the automatic promotion places after a strong start to 2018 (seven points from three games) and can displace leaders Fortuna Dusseldorf by beating mid-table St Pauli at Millerntor-Stadion.

It is almost four years since Nuremburg were relegated from the Bundesliga and they have come close to reclaiming top-flight status on just one occasion - losing the promotion/relegation playoff to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016.

They will not want to go down the playoff route again and can put seven points between themselves and third-placed Holstein if they overcome St Pauli.

Nuremburg go into the match with plenty of confidence after a 4-1 victory at home to Erzgebirge Aue ten days ago.

Michael Kollner's side don't seem to have suffered too much from the January departure of Germany under-21 international attacker Cedric Teuchert to Schalke and they continue to pick up points despite a mini goal drought for leading marksman Mikael Ishak, who notched the last of his 12 league goals in mid-December.

Ishak should be back on the scoresheet soon and might appreciate coming against a defensively suspect St Pauli, who have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 matches.

St Pauli have won just one of their last nine home games and go into the fixture following successive defeats at home to struggling Darmstadt (1-0) and away to mid-table Heidenhelm (3-1).

They look more likely to be relegated than promoted and could be the next victims for Nuremburg, who look decent value to register their eighth away league victory of the campaign.

Recommendation

Nuremburg

1pt 31-20 bet365

