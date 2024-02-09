Nottingham Forest v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v Newcastle. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday February 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs BoyleSports

You can bet on Nottingham Forest v Newcastle here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle odds

Nottingham Forest 12-5

Newcastle 23-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle team news

Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare remain on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Chris Wood is injured. Gonzalo Montiel is a doubt but Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez are back from suspension. January arrivals Matz Sels, Gio Reyna and Rodrigo Ribeiro are all available for selection.

Newcastle

The Magpies are still without Nick Pope, Joelinton, Matt Targett, Elliott Anderson and Sandro Tonali while Alexander Isak is also missing. Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon are doubtful.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle predictions

A Chris Wood hat-trick inspired Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 victory against his former employers Newcastle at St. James' Park on Boxing Day and their latest showdown at the City Ground should also be filled with goalmouth entertainment.

Wood is sidelined, so won’t be able to deliver another match-winning masterclass, but Taiwo Awoniyi, with five goals in 14 appearances this season, is an able deputy.

The powerful Awoniyi gives Forest a focal point to their attack and they should fancy their chances of exploiting a Newcastle defence that come into this clash after a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Luton.

The Magpies have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five league matches and their only clean sheet in 11 attempts away from home came in an 8-0 dismantling of struggling Sheffield United.

Eddie Howe’s side have a job on their hands to secure European qualification for next season and it is their away form which is stalling their progress as they have collected only eight points from a possible 33 on their travels.

The injury situation remains ominous for Newcastle with Alexander Isak and Joelinton ruled out and Anthony Gordon a serious doubt, so they are easy to oppose as favourites.

But Forest, having lost five of their last six league games, have an equally unconvincing profile and backing goals may be the safest approach.

The Tricky Trees have failed to score only twice in 11 home league games this season, with both teams scoring in five of those fixtures including meetings with Brighton, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Only Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton have conceded more than Forest’s total of 41 goals in 23 games this season, yet both teams have scored in seven of their last eight league games.

The net has also bulged at both ends in Newcastle’s last five Premier League matches, with eight of their last ten away outings going over 2.5 goals.

So there is every reason to think that this meeting follows a similar narrative to December’s duel on Tyneside, where there were a total of 34 shots, 13 of which were on target, with 12 corners being forced.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the teams

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Tavares; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Subs: Reyna, Felipe, Danilo, Toffolo, Niakhate, Ribeiro, Kouyate, Origi.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron.

Subs: Barnes, Livramento, Krafth, Ritchie, Dummett, Hall, White, Karius.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Ryan Yates

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Andrew Omobamidele

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

It was 3-1 to Forest in December's reverse fixture at St. James' Park and both teams have scored in seven of the hosts' last eight league games.

Over nine corners

This should be an end-to-end encounter with plenty of chances created and there were 12 corners in this season's first Premier League meeting.

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card

Newcastle's card magnet Bruno Guimaraes (13 yellows in 33 games this season) has gone three matches without a booking so this may be the time to strike.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Nottingham Forest v Newcastle this weekend.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.