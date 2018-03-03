Nottingham Forest should sink Birmingham
Daryl Murphy starts on the bench
Nottingham Forest v Birmingham
Sky Bet Championship, 3pm Saturday
Forest snapped their losing sequence with a 5-2 win at QPR last week but Birmingham have lost their last four in the league to leave them third-bottom and two points from safety.
Aitor Karanka has kept the same Forest starting line-up who beat QPR, with striker Daryl Murphy making the bench after recovering from a bout of illness.
Birmingham have midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld back after his two-game ban but look set for another defeat.
Recommendation
N Forest
1pt 11-10 general
Sky Bet Championship standings
