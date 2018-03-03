Nottingham Forest should sink Birmingham

Nottingham Forest v Birmingham

Sky Bet Championship, 3pm Saturday

Forest snapped their losing sequence with a 5-2 win at QPR last week but Birmingham have lost their last four in the league to leave them third-bottom and two points from safety.

Aitor Karanka has kept the same Forest starting line-up who beat QPR, with striker Daryl Murphy making the bench after recovering from a bout of illness.

Birmingham have midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld back after his two-game ban but look set for another defeat.

Recommendation

N Forest

1pt 11-10 general

