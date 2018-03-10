Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Nottingham Forest v Derby

Nottingham Forest look good value to down Derby

Aitor Karanka's men seem to have clicked

Kieran Dowell of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot
Kieran Dowell of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal from the penalty spot
Laurence Griffiths
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Sky Bet Championship
Sky Sports Football, 2.30pm Sunday

Derby have made substantial progress since appointing Gary Rowett but their Sky Bet Championship promotion challenge has faltered and another setback is on the cards when they take on rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Rowett began his Derby reign at the City Ground last March and it was a disappointing experience with the Rams conceding an injury-time equaliser.

Derby went into that game ten points outside of the playoff positions.

Twelves months on they are in a far healthier position although a six-match winless run has probably ended their hopes of automatic promotion.

County's last ten games are all about nailing down a top-six finish but the short trip to Forest has come at a tough time with Rowett's side short of confidence and weakened by a string of injuries.

Midfielder Joe Ledley is the latest casualty, picking up a calf injury in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at QPR.

It was a tough midweek test for the Rams and although they led for long periods they could have no complaints about the result after losing the shot count 21 to six.

QPR played with desire despite their apparently safe position in the table and there is going to no let-up from mid-table Forest, who will be determined to damage their rivals' promotion push.

Forest had a mixed start to life under new manager Aitor Karanka but they seem to have clicked in recent weeks.

The Tricky Trees have taken seven points from their last three games including a stunning 5-2 success at QPR and look overpriced to  topple Derby at odds-against with the draw no bet.

Recommendation
Nottingham Forest draw no bet
2pts 11-10 general

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news
Nottingham Forest
Lee Tomlin (calf) could return to the squad and no fresh injuries are reported.

Derby
Tom Huddlestone (thigh), David Nugent and Cameron Jerome are injury doubts, George Thorne, Joe Ledley (both calf) and Sam Winnall (knee) are out and Chris Baird completes a three-game ban.

Key stat
Derby have not won any of their last six games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Derby have not won any of their last six games

Related stories

No end of misery in sight for shot-shy Sunderland Sonny delight is a juicy bet for Tottenham at Bournemouth Watford should pose Arsenal a stern test Wrexham can put another nail in Chester's coffin Old Firm clash can live up to the hype Liverpool 5-2 to finish ahead of Man United after Old Trafford defeat
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets