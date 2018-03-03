Racing Post Home
Football Motherwell v Hearts

Not much between Motherwell and Hearts

Goals could be scarce

Former Norwich striker Steven Naismith could be a threat for Hearts at Motherwell
Harry Murphy
By Mark Walker

William Hill Scottish FA Cup quarter-final
BBC1 Scotland, 2.15pm Sunday

Motherwell and Hearts could battle out a stalemate at Fir Park with both sides evenly matched.

Neither side score a lot of goals and their defences have been tight recently, but bookies have priced up  the goals markets accordingly.

Craig Levein has improved Hearts and Well have also picked up since the winter break so both sides will fancy this.

Steven Naismith got off the mark for Hearts in midweek and will be a potent threat for the visitors.

But Motherwell have plenty of attacking possibilities of their own with Craig Tanner in decent form.

And there's every chance both sides will have to slug it out in a replay at Tynecastle.

Recommendation
Draw
1pt 23-10 188Bet

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership standings

Team news
Motherwell
Well have doubts over Elliott Frear and Liam Grimshaw. Allan Campbell is fit again.

Hearts
Hearts should have defender John Souttar back. Long term injury victims Arnaud Djoum, Jamie Brandon and Rory Currie remain out.

Key stat
Motherwell's last five games and Hearts' last three games have all been under 2.5 goals.

