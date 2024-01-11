Northampton v Bayonne predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Saints primed for another comfortable win

Where to watch Northampton v Bayonne

Live on TNT Sports 2, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Northampton to win by 11 to 20 points

1pt 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Northampton v Bayonne predictions

Northampton are flying high at home and in Europe but while a showdown with Champions Cup debutants Bayonne looks a straightforward task, their French visitors have shown they are not prepared to be shown up as out of their depth at this level.

Bayonne opened their campaign at URC champions Munster, who were 24-point favourites for that match but needed a late drop goal just to salvage a draw, and the French side were then pipped by one point at home to Glasgow.

It's probably fair to expect that Bayonne won't be able to keep punching above their weight in the rest of the competition, and on Friday evening they are up against the Premiership leaders, who have won both their Champions Cup games, away to Glasgow and at home to Toulon.

Bayonne have suffered seven defeats in as many away matches in the Top 14 this season and the impressive way Northampton ran the game in their opening match in Glasgow suggests the French side could struggle to impose themselves at Franklin's Gardens.

However, Northampton have not been running away with victories - only one of their ten wins this season at home and in Europe has been by a double-figure margin. And that 34-19 success over Exeter still fell short of Friday's 19-point line.

The Saints are in a good place having fought back from 26-0 down to win 42-36 at Exeter last weekend and have the firepower to score points. They should win well but maybe not quite as handsomely as bookmakers predict, so a wager on a win by 11 to 20 points looks to offer decent value.

