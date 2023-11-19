North Macedonia v England Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips: Three Lions could come unstuck
Free Euro 2024 qualifying tips, best bets and predictions for North Macedonia v England. Analysis of form and stats + £40 Paddy Power Premier League free betting offer
Where to watch North Macedonia v England
You can watch North Macedonia v England in Euro 2024 qualifying on 20 November, live on Channel 4 at 7.45pm
Match prediction & best bet
North Macedonia or draw double chance
1pt 9-2 general
North Macedonia v England odds
North Macedonia 20-1
England 1-6
Draw 7-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
North Macedonia v England team news
North Macedonia
After scoring a brace off the bench against Italy, Jani Atansov could be in line for a start as head coach Blagoja Milevski rings the changes.
England
Marcus Rashford was forced off injured against Malta and is likely to miss out, while Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Reece James, John Stones and Nick Pope are among the absentees from the squad. Kieran Trippier has also withdrawn from the squad due to a personal matter.
North Macedonia v England predictions
England need just one point from their final Euro 2024 qualifier to ensure they are in pot one for the tournament draw but it could be harder to come by than expected against North Macedonia.
The Three Lions secured their place at Euro 2024 last month with a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley and have already won Group C but only five of the ten group winners will be seeded in the tournament's draw next month.
England need only to avoid defeat to be seeded and while it would be a seismic shock if they lost in Skopje, they could be vulnerable.
Gareth Southgate has been faced with a number of first-team injuries with Jude Bellingham and James Maddison out of the squad, while Marcus Rashford came off in the 2-0 win over Malta last time out.
That victory at Wembley was also pretty underwhelming.
Phil Foden, one of the few decent performers at Wembley on Friday, got the ball rolling when his pull-back was put into the Malta net by defender Enrico Pepe after eight minutes but the floodgates did not open.
Instead England struggled for rhythm and managed only three shots on target, doubling their advantage through Harry Kane with 15 minutes remaining.
The Three Lions were naturally short of incentive but the performance was nonetheless sluggish given they were up against a nation ranked 171st in the world.
England won the reverse fixture with North Macedonia 7-0 in June and their opponents are out of the running for Euro 2024 qualification.
But that means they can approach this fixture as a bit of a free hit and they should draw confidence from England's injury list and their most recent display against Malta.
The hosts have lost four of their seven matches in Euro 2024 qualifying but they have put in some decent performances on home soil, pushing Ukraine close in a 3-2 defeat in June before holding Italy to a 1-1 draw in September.
They also eased to a 3-1 win over Armenia in a friendly last month and should not go down without a fight.
From Napoli's Elif Elmas to Trabzonspor's Enis Bardhi, they have players who can cause problems going forward and they are worth backing to avoid defeat against England at the Tose Proeski Arena.
Key stat
North Macedonia have lost only one of their last five internationals at home.
Probable teams
North Macedonia (3-4-3): Dimitrievski; Ashkovski, Serafimov, Musliu; Dimoski, Atanasov, Elezi, Alioski; Ristovski, Bardhi, Elmas.
Subs: Ademi, Miovski, Churlinov, Manev, Babunski, Alimi, Daci.
England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Lewis; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Phillips; Grealish, Kane, Saka.
Subs: Tomori, Gallagher, Foden, Henderson, Bowen, Palmer, Watkins.
Inside info
North Macedonia
Star man Elif Elmas
Top scorer Elif Elmas
Penalty taker Enis Bardhi
Card magnet Nikola Serafimov
Assist ace Elif Elmas
Set-piece aerial threat Nikola Serafimov
England
Star man Harry Kane
Top scorer Harry Kane
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Card magnet Declan Rice
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
North Macedonia v England bet builder predictions
Under 3.5 goals
England were limited to just two goals and three shots on target against Malta and their clash with North Macedonia could also be low-scoring.
Elif Elmas to have a shot on target
Elif Elmas is the livewire in this North Macedonia side, having scored three goals in Euro 2024 qualifying, and he can manage a shot on target.
Harry Maguire to commit a foul
This could be tougher than expected for England and likely starter Harry Maguire could be forced into a foul at the back.
Pays out at 5-1 with bet365
- Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips
- Northern Ireland v Denmark predictions, betting odds and Euro 2024 qualifying tips
- Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs betting tips and NFL predictions
- Steve Palmer's RSM Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday November 19
