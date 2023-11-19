North Macedonia v England Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds & tips: Three Lions could come unstuck

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the North Macedonia v England match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch North Macedonia v England

You can watch North Macedonia v England in Euro 2024 qualifying on 20 November, live on Channel 4 at 7.45pm

Match prediction & best bet

North Macedonia or draw double chance

1pt 9-2 general

North Macedonia v England odds

North Macedonia 20-1

England 1-6

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

North Macedonia v England team news

North Macedonia

After scoring a brace off the bench against Italy, Jani Atansov could be in line for a start as head coach Blagoja Milevski rings the changes.

England

Marcus Rashford was forced off injured against Malta and is likely to miss out, while Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Reece James, John Stones and Nick Pope are among the absentees from the squad. Kieran Trippier has also withdrawn from the squad due to a personal matter.

North Macedonia v England predictions

England need just one point from their final Euro 2024 qualifier to ensure they are in pot one for the tournament draw but it could be harder to come by than expected against North Macedonia.

The Three Lions secured their place at Euro 2024 last month with a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley and have already won Group C but only five of the ten group winners will be seeded in the tournament's draw next month.

England need only to avoid defeat to be seeded and while it would be a seismic shock if they lost in Skopje, they could be vulnerable.

Gareth Southgate has been faced with a number of first-team injuries with Jude Bellingham and James Maddison out of the squad, while Marcus Rashford came off in the 2-0 win over Malta last time out.

That victory at Wembley was also pretty underwhelming.

Phil Foden, one of the few decent performers at Wembley on Friday, got the ball rolling when his pull-back was put into the Malta net by defender Enrico Pepe after eight minutes but the floodgates did not open.

Instead England struggled for rhythm and managed only three shots on target, doubling their advantage through Harry Kane with 15 minutes remaining.

The Three Lions were naturally short of incentive but the performance was nonetheless sluggish given they were up against a nation ranked 171st in the world.

England won the reverse fixture with North Macedonia 7-0 in June and their opponents are out of the running for Euro 2024 qualification.

But that means they can approach this fixture as a bit of a free hit and they should draw confidence from England's injury list and their most recent display against Malta.

The hosts have lost four of their seven matches in Euro 2024 qualifying but they have put in some decent performances on home soil, pushing Ukraine close in a 3-2 defeat in June before holding Italy to a 1-1 draw in September.

They also eased to a 3-1 win over Armenia in a friendly last month and should not go down without a fight.

From Napoli's Elif Elmas to Trabzonspor's Enis Bardhi, they have players who can cause problems going forward and they are worth backing to avoid defeat against England at the Tose Proeski Arena.

Key stat

North Macedonia have lost only one of their last five internationals at home.

Probable teams

North Macedonia (3-4-3): Dimitrievski; Ashkovski, Serafimov, Musliu; Dimoski, Atanasov, Elezi, Alioski; Ristovski, Bardhi, Elmas.

Subs: Ademi, Miovski, Churlinov, Manev, Babunski, Alimi, Daci.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Lewis; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Phillips; Grealish, Kane, Saka.

Subs: Tomori, Gallagher, Foden, Henderson, Bowen, Palmer, Watkins.

Inside info

North Macedonia

Star man Elif Elmas

Top scorer Elif Elmas

Penalty taker Enis Bardhi

Card magnet Nikola Serafimov

Assist ace Elif Elmas

Set-piece aerial threat Nikola Serafimov

England

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Declan Rice

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

North Macedonia v England b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

England were limited to just two goals and three shots on target against Malta and their clash with North Macedonia could also be low-scoring.

Elif Elmas to have a shot on target

Elif Elmas is the livewire in this North Macedonia side, having scored three goals in Euro 2024 qualifying, and he can manage a shot on target.

Harry Maguire to commit a foul

This could be tougher than expected for England and likely starter Harry Maguire could be forced into a foul at the back.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

