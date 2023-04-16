NHL playoffs outright predictions and ice hockey betting tips: Stars value to shine in postseason
Free NHL tips, best bets and analysis for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which start on Monday
Best bet for the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Dallas Stars to win the Western Conference
1pt 13-2 BoyleSports
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs predictions
The Boston Bruins have enjoyed a phenomenal season and unsurprisingly head the betting to lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2011.
Their record 65 regular-season wins helped them to an unprecedented 135 points - 22 more than their closest pursuers, Carolina Hurricanes. Counting back a further 22 points takes in the next 18 teams, while Boston's goal difference of +128 was almost double that of next-best Dallas Stars on +67.
You might expect a team so demonstrably superior to their rivals to be odds-on to gain the 16 post-season wins they'll need to be crowned champions. But mastering four gruelling best-of-seven playoff series is a very different challenge to dominating the regular season, and that is why the Bruins can be backed at 3-1 for Stanley Cup glory.
After all, it's only four years since Tampa Bay, following a then-record 62 regular-season wins, were swept 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs by unfancied Columbus.
The Bruins open up against the Florida Panthers, who won two of their four regular-season meetings. On paper the Bruins should come out on top, but there's enough doubt to look elsewhere for a bet.
The three best regular-season records all belonged to Eastern Conference teams, but a team from the west will make the playoff finals and Dallas look value to be the ones.
Defence and strength-in-depth are widely considered the keys to playoff success in the NHL, and the Stars tick both of those boxes. They ended with the lowest goals-against tally in the Western Conference.
Their offence was also pretty tasty, headed by young Jason Robertson who topped the 40-goal mark for the second year running.
The Stars' path to the final could be blocked by defending champions Colorado and offensive powerhouses Edmonton Oilers, but with a blend of youth and experience Dallas should have the tools to repeat their 2020 Stanley Cup Final appearance.
