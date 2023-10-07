NFL Week Five: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Buffalo Bills can run all over Jaguars in London

Where to watch NFL Week Five matches

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills

ITV1, 2.15pm Sunday

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm Sunday

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am Monday

Best bets for NFL Week Five

Buffalo Bills -5.5

3pts 10-11 bet365

New York Giants +12

1pt Evs bet365

Philadelphia Eagles -4

1pt 10-11 Hills

Dallas Cowboys +4

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Houston Texans

2pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Cincinnati Bengals -3

1pt 10-11 Hills

Under 40.5 points in New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

2pt 4-5 BoyleSports

D'Andre Swift over 66.5 rushing yards

1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

NFL Week Five acca predictions

Houston Texans to beat Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints +1 v New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles -4 v Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets +2.5 v Denver Broncos

NFL Week Five game predictions

Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars predictions

All eyes will be on London again this weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars have been ardent supporters of the London series since its inception and will become the first NFL franchise to play in the capital in successive weeks on Sunday.

That may lead punters to believe the Jags will be better acclimatised than the Bills, but that may prove not to be the case.

The fact they have remained in London could actually be a detriment to Jacksonville, whose players have been staying in hotels for two weeks and will not have had optimal recuperation between games.

Buffalo are riding high after a huge win over AFC East rivals Miami, and if they could slow down the Dolphins' offence, they should be able to do the same to Jacksonville's.

The Jags' offensive line has performed way below expectations this year. Trevor Lawrence has averaged just 6.6 yards per pass attempt while Travis Etienne Jr is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry.

Last week's Wembley success over Atlanta was more down to the struggles of Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder than anything the Jags did well.

Prior to that London win Jacksonville were beaten 37-17 by Houston and their rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, while they could score only nine points in their defeat to Kansas City in Week Two.

Their secondary has been exploited on a regular basis, so Bills stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs should be licking their lips. The last time the Jags faced a competent offence, against Houston, Stroud registered 9.3 yards per attempt with zero turnovers or sacks taken.

Allen was in sublime form against the Dolphins and he should continue to thrive against the Jags.

Best bet for Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills -5.5

3pts 10-11 bet365

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins predictions

Miami will seek to bounce back from their 48-20 humbling at the hands of the Bills when they welcome the New York Giants to Florida.

The Dolphins should have the quality to move to 4-1 for the season, but they may not be able to rack up a big score on Sunday.

The Giants endured an embarrassing loss on Tuesday, losing 24-3 to Seattle, but Brian Daboll's side should be fired up and can keep this one close.

The Dolphins were beaten by 28 points last week, and two of their first three wins, against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, went down to the wire.

Miami's most convincing performance was against the Denver Broncos, although that is nothing to write home about given the form of Sean Payton's team.

Miami's defence were carved open by Allen and the Bills, so expect the Giants to make them work for victory.

Best bet for New York Giants v Miami Dolphins predictions

New York Giants +12

1pt Evs bet365

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of only two teams in the NFL yet to lose this season but they did need overtime to get the better of the Washington Commanders last week.

Philly have one of the most explosive offences in the league led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he can target star wide-receiver pair AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

In their first four games the Eagles have also rushed for over 600 yards, which ranks second in the NFL, showing they are also a potent threat on the ground as well as in the air.

The 2-2 LA Rams are the latest side to try to end Philly's winning start, but this is the Rams' toughest test to date and they could struggle to contain Hurts and co.

Despite their mixed start, LA are an impressive 4-0 against the spread, although their streak of covering the handicap may come to an end against the Eagles.

Best bet for Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles -4

1pt 10-11 Hills

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers predictions

This rematch of the 2023 divisional round playoff game has the potential to be a classic.

Dallas's offence has been more consistent this year, thanks to some improvements from QB Dak Prescott, while the decision to put their full faith in running back Tony Pollard has been vindicated.

If the Cowboys can field a strong offensive line, they may be able to keep the 49ers at arm's length with a four-point start on the handicap.

They have moved the ball freely this season and they will need no extra motivation to beat a team who have dumped them out of the playoffs for the two seasons in succession.

The 49ers have set the standard in the NFC and have looked unstoppable this term, but their offensive line may not be able to handle Cowboys edge rusher Micah Persons.

This game could go down to the wire and it is worth siding with the Cowboys on the handicap.

Best bet for Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys +4

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by John Martin

Thomas Hill's Week Five best bets

Money Line

Houston Texans

2pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Fledgling Texans signal-caller CJ Stroud has yet to look troubled in the NFL and he should be able to guide the Texans to 3-2 when they take on Atlanta.

Houston have won two on the spin thanks to Stroud's excellence, with only four quarterbacks throwing for more yards than the Texan this season.

The Falcons have lost their last two and have failed to score more than seven points in those games. Their struggles on offence should continue to hinder them.

Handicap

Cincinnati Bengals -3

1pt 10-11 Hills

Few punters would have expected to see the Bengals asked to give up just a three-point start to the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week's dismal display against Tennessee dropped Cincinnati to 1-3 for the season and they need to click into gear fast if they want to reach the playoffs.

Arizona have been better than many pundits expected, but they have yet to concede fewer than 16 points in a game this season.

Joe Burrow and co have been below par to say the least, but a game against the leaky Cardinals should be the perfect time for the Bengals to get into stride.

Points

Under 40.5 points in New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

2pts 4-5 Boylesports

Two teams who have failed to score more than 20 points in a game this season meet on Sunday and it's hard to see too many points being posted.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is still battling a shoulder injury while Patriots counterpart Mac Jones was benched last week after a sloppy display.

With neither team showing any promise on offence, going low on total points makes sense.

Props

D'Andre Swift over 66.5 rushing yards

1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

The Rams have already conceded 444 rushing yards on defence this season, which is good news for Eagles running back D'Andre Swift.

Swift has established himself as the Eagles' number one back in the first month of the season, and he should be able to cover a rushing-yards line of 66.5 and add to the 364 he has already ran for this season.

NFL Schedule for this week

Here’s the full NFL week 5 schedule.

Sunday, October 8

2.30pm

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

6pm

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Detriot Lions

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

9.05pm

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

9.25pm

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Monday, October 9

1.20am

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

