NFL Week Three: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Pittsburgh's luck to run out in Las Vegas

Where to watch

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports Main Event/NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am tonight

NFL Week Three acca predictions

Houston Texans +12 v Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland Browns to beat the Tennessee Titans

Under 46.5 points in Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders +7.5 v Buffalo Bills

NFL Week Three TV game predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers are surprisingly both winless two weeks into the season and their clash at US Bank Stadium is set to be an entertaining one.

Both teams are stacked on offence, making it tough for punters to know who to trust when it comes to predicting the outcome.

All four of the Chargers and Vikings’ defeats have been narrow losses by no more than six points and this is sure to be another close-fought affair given that teams who start the season 0-3 rarely make the playoffs.

The quarterbacks on show, Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert, have been doing their part to get a win and Vikings’ signal-caller Cousins is just seven yards off being the NFL’s passing yards leader.

His connection with wide receiver Justin Jefferson is as strong as ever, while Minnesota boosted their running attack this week by trading for LA Rams running-back Cam Akers.

The Chargers won’t have their top running back, Austin Ekeler, but that shouldn’t slow down a Bolts offence that ranks sixth for points per game.

The biggest surprise of Week Three would be if this turns into a defensive battle as both teams rank in the top eight for yards per game, while LA are dead last in yards allowed per game.

The Chargers have seen both their games go over the total this year and all indications are that this meeting of two desperate teams will turn into a high-scoring shootout.

Best bet for Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Over 53.5 points in Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

2pts 10-11 Paddy Power , Betfair

Verdict by Phil Agius

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs are giving up nearly two touchdowns on the handicap for the visit of a hapless Chicago Bears side to Arrowhead Stadium.

The reigning Super Bowl champions were stunned at home by the Detroit Lions in Week One but got back on track with a win in Jacksonville last time out and should improve to 2-1 by beating the Bears.

Chicago are 0-2 and a mess on both sides of the ball with quarterback Justin Fields a lot worse than advertised, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble.

Defensively, the Bears have allowed 65 points in two games, the second-most in the league, while they’ve allowed the fourth-most passing yards.

This looks an easy assignment for Patrick Mahomes and co and a good opportunity for the Chiefs offence to click into gear after a couple of stuttering displays.

Kansas City are likely to do the majority of the scoring as the Bears are struggling to move the ball and likely to find the going tough once more against a Chiefs defence that ranks third-best in points allowed.

Eight of ten games at Arrowhead last season went under the points line and barring an unlikely improvement on offence from Chicago, there’s lots to like about backing the total to stay below 48 points.

Best bet for Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

Under 48.5 points in Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

1pt 10-11 Paddy Power , Betfair

Verdict by Andrew Wilsher

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders predictions

Sunday’s overnight offering from the NFL throws together two 1-1 teams who have had contrasting weeks.

The Las Vegas Raiders were crushed by the Buffalo Bills last time out, giving up 38 points and proving powerless to stop the run as the Bills rushed for 183 yards.

The good thing for Vegas this week is that it’s tough to imagine the Steelers' ground game punching as many holes in their defensive line given Pittsburgh have the second-worst rushing attack in the league.

Pittsburgh’s offence needs to pick up the slack having been bailed out by the defence in Monday’s win over divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns. And it’s going to be tough to win back-to-back games, particularly on the road, without being able to run the ball.

The Raiders have a solid offence and Jimmy Garoppolo has performed well in his first two outings in silver and black.

Las Vegas running-back Josh Jacobs should bounce back from a difficult day in Buffalo against a Pittsburgh defence that allowed the most rushing yards through two weeks.

The Steelers were fortunate to knock off the Browns in Week Two but their luck is likely to run out in Vegas.

Best bet for Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders -2.5

2pts 5-6 general

Verdict by Phil Agius

Chris Rivers's Week Three best bets

Money Line

New Orleans Saints

1pt Evs general

The New Orleans Saints have started the season with a couple of scrappy wins and are worth chancing as underdogs to record a third straight road success at Green Bay.

A strong Saints defence should challenge inexperienced Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who is unlikely to have his top wide receiver Christian Watson, while Green Bay’s defence has proved susceptible to a good rushing attack.

Handicap

Cleveland Browns -3

2pts 5-6 Coral , Ladbrokes

The Cleveland Browns can count themselves unlucky to have been turned over by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Monday on a night when they lost top running-back Nick Chubb to injury.

But the Browns are far from a one-man team and match up well with a Tennessee Titans team who have lost eight of their last nine games. The Browns are taken to cover for the fifth time in the last six at home.

Points

Under 36.5 points in New England Patriots at New York Jets

2pts 10-11 Coral , Ladbrokes

Several Week Three matches are likely to be affected by a tropical cyclone, which won’t help the ineffective offences of AFC East rivals the Patriots and Jets.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a dreadful record against New England, throwing two touchdowns to seven interceptions, and this has the potential to be another defensive slog, like their last encounter which produced just 13 points.

Props

Tyler Lockett anytime touchdown scorer

1pt 8-5 Hills

Tyler Lockett grabbed a game-winning touchdown in overtime in Seattle’s victory over the Detroit Lions in Week Two and should figure heavily in the Seahawks' offensive scheme when they host the winless Carolina Panthers.

Lockett leads Seattle in targets and receptions, while he’s scored a touchdown in each of his last four games against the Panthers.

