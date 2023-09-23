NFL Week Three: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Pittsburgh's luck to run out in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Sky Sports Main Event/NFL, 9.25pm Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am tonight
Over 53.5 points in Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
2pts 10-11 Paddy Power, Betfair
Under 48.5 points in Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
1pt 10-11 Paddy Power, Betfair
Las Vegas Raiders -2.5
2pts 5-6 general
New Orleans Saints
1pt Evs general
Cleveland Browns -3
2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes
Under 36.5 points in New England Patriots at New York Jets
2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes
Tyler Lockett anytime touchdown scorer
1pt 8-5 Hills
Houston Texans +12 v Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns to beat the Tennessee Titans
Under 46.5 points in Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders +7.5 v Buffalo Bills
The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers are surprisingly both winless two weeks into the season and their clash at US Bank Stadium is set to be an entertaining one.
Both teams are stacked on offence, making it tough for punters to know who to trust when it comes to predicting the outcome.
All four of the Chargers and Vikings’ defeats have been narrow losses by no more than six points and this is sure to be another close-fought affair given that teams who start the season 0-3 rarely make the playoffs.
The quarterbacks on show, Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert, have been doing their part to get a win and Vikings’ signal-caller Cousins is just seven yards off being the NFL’s passing yards leader.
His connection with wide receiver Justin Jefferson is as strong as ever, while Minnesota boosted their running attack this week by trading for LA Rams running-back Cam Akers.
The Chargers won’t have their top running back, Austin Ekeler, but that shouldn’t slow down a Bolts offence that ranks sixth for points per game.
The biggest surprise of Week Three would be if this turns into a defensive battle as both teams rank in the top eight for yards per game, while LA are dead last in yards allowed per game.
The Chargers have seen both their games go over the total this year and all indications are that this meeting of two desperate teams will turn into a high-scoring shootout.
Over 53.5 points in Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
2pts 10-11 Paddy Power, Betfair
Verdict by Phil Agius
The Kansas City Chiefs are giving up nearly two touchdowns on the handicap for the visit of a hapless Chicago Bears side to Arrowhead Stadium.
The reigning Super Bowl champions were stunned at home by the Detroit Lions in Week One but got back on track with a win in Jacksonville last time out and should improve to 2-1 by beating the Bears.
Chicago are 0-2 and a mess on both sides of the ball with quarterback Justin Fields a lot worse than advertised, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble.
Defensively, the Bears have allowed 65 points in two games, the second-most in the league, while they’ve allowed the fourth-most passing yards.
This looks an easy assignment for Patrick Mahomes and co and a good opportunity for the Chiefs offence to click into gear after a couple of stuttering displays.
Kansas City are likely to do the majority of the scoring as the Bears are struggling to move the ball and likely to find the going tough once more against a Chiefs defence that ranks third-best in points allowed.
Eight of ten games at Arrowhead last season went under the points line and barring an unlikely improvement on offence from Chicago, there’s lots to like about backing the total to stay below 48 points.
Under 48.5 points in Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
1pt 10-11 Paddy Power, Betfair
Verdict by Andrew Wilsher
Sunday’s overnight offering from the NFL throws together two 1-1 teams who have had contrasting weeks.
The Las Vegas Raiders were crushed by the Buffalo Bills last time out, giving up 38 points and proving powerless to stop the run as the Bills rushed for 183 yards.
The good thing for Vegas this week is that it’s tough to imagine the Steelers' ground game punching as many holes in their defensive line given Pittsburgh have the second-worst rushing attack in the league.
Pittsburgh’s offence needs to pick up the slack having been bailed out by the defence in Monday’s win over divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns. And it’s going to be tough to win back-to-back games, particularly on the road, without being able to run the ball.
The Raiders have a solid offence and Jimmy Garoppolo has performed well in his first two outings in silver and black.
Las Vegas running-back Josh Jacobs should bounce back from a difficult day in Buffalo against a Pittsburgh defence that allowed the most rushing yards through two weeks.
The Steelers were fortunate to knock off the Browns in Week Two but their luck is likely to run out in Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders -2.5
2pts 5-6 general
Verdict by Phil Agius
New Orleans Saints
1pt Evs general
The New Orleans Saints have started the season with a couple of scrappy wins and are worth chancing as underdogs to record a third straight road success at Green Bay.
A strong Saints defence should challenge inexperienced Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who is unlikely to have his top wide receiver Christian Watson, while Green Bay’s defence has proved susceptible to a good rushing attack.
Cleveland Browns -3
2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes
The Cleveland Browns can count themselves unlucky to have been turned over by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Monday on a night when they lost top running-back Nick Chubb to injury.
But the Browns are far from a one-man team and match up well with a Tennessee Titans team who have lost eight of their last nine games. The Browns are taken to cover for the fifth time in the last six at home.
Under 36.5 points in New England Patriots at New York Jets
2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes
Several Week Three matches are likely to be affected by a tropical cyclone, which won’t help the ineffective offences of AFC East rivals the Patriots and Jets.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a dreadful record against New England, throwing two touchdowns to seven interceptions, and this has the potential to be another defensive slog, like their last encounter which produced just 13 points.
Tyler Lockett anytime touchdown scorer
1pt 8-5 Hills
Tyler Lockett grabbed a game-winning touchdown in overtime in Seattle’s victory over the Detroit Lions in Week Two and should figure heavily in the Seahawks' offensive scheme when they host the winless Carolina Panthers.
Lockett leads Seattle in targets and receptions, while he’s scored a touchdown in each of his last four games against the Panthers.
Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.
For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.