NFL Week Six: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Bucs can fend off Lions

Where to watch

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Sky Sports NFL & Mix, 2.30pm Sunday

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Sky Sports NFLt, 6pm Sunday

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sky Sports Main Event & NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Sky Sports Min Event, 1.20am tonight

Best bets for NFL Week Six

Over 40.5 points in Ravens v Titans

2pts 10-11 Ladbrokes

Cincinnati Bengals -3

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

1pt Evs general

Under 45 points in Giants at Bills

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Washington Commanders

1pt 6-5 general

Indianapolis Colts +4.5

3pts 20-23 Boyles

Under 41.5 points in Patriots at Raiders

2pts 10-11 general

Jalen Hurts over 43.5 rushing yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

NFL Week Six acca predictions

Indianapolis Colts +4.5 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 1st half handicap at New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals +7.5 at Los Angeles Rams

Washington Commanders +3.5 at Atlanta Falcons

NFL Week Six TV game predictions

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans predictions

The NFL London series wraps up on Sunday and after successive Jacksonville Jaguars games, fans are treated to two teams who could put on a point-scoring show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans make the trip across the Atlantic following tough divisional losses with the Ravens showing they are still a work in progress in a late collapse against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Titans fell to 2-3 with a loss at the Indianapolis Colts and although they are nominally the home team for this fixture, they’ve struggled outside Nashville, losing six matches in a row.

The offence, in particular, on the road has been ugly - Tennessee scored 16 points last week to go with totals of three and 15 in previous away engagements.

But even though the Titans offence hasn’t hit the right notes yet, going over the points line still looks a good option.

The Ravens offence could have easily put up over 27 points last week but for some handling errors and quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking increasingly comfortable passing in this offence.

Right before the Pittsburgh game, Baltimore had scored 28 points against an excellent Cleveland Browns defence.

Rookie Zay Flowers has hit the ground running for the Ravens and leads the team in receiving after five weeks. This week, he’s matched up against one of the worst pass defences in the league so expect another big day for the young wideout.

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore’s much-hyped defence has posted some good numbers but those may be a little misleading.

They’ve rarely been tested in the first five weeks and one of the bright spots from the Titans’ loss to the Colts was Ryan Tannehill and DeAndre Hopkins finally getting on the same page as Hopkins went for 140 yards.

Tennessee should do enough to push this modest total over.

Best bet for Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Over 40.5 points in Ravens v Titans

2pts 10-11 Ladbrokes

Verdict by Andew Ortenberg

Seattle Seahawks at Cinncinati Bengals predictions

The improving Cincinnati Bengals go into this match after picking up a much-needed win against the Arizona Cardinals last week but almost as significant as the victory was the fact that QB Joe Burrow finally looked good after struggling in the early weeks of the season with a calf injury.

Burrow was moving freely in the pocket and finally linked up well with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had a huge game against the Cardinals, with 15 receptions for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Bengals offence needed to step up their game and did just that, and Cincy's attack is set to be further boosted by the return of Tee Higgins this week.

The Bengals won their last home game against the Rams and they need another victory to get to 3-3 going into their bye week.

The Seahawks had their bye last week and their offence has been good enough for them to make a 3-1 start. They are 2-0 on the road after beating a very good Detroit team and a very bad New York Giants team.

The Bengals offensive line is going to need to hold up as the Seahawks had 11 sacks against the Giants.

The home team should be able to win this one, though, as the layoff could hurt the Seahawks and Cincinnati have made a habit of picking up at this time of year after slow starts.

Best bet for Seattle Seahawks at Cinncinati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals -3

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Lear Locks

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions

This has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of the week as both these teams have made excellent starts to the new season.

The Detroit Lions head to Florida at 4-1 after a sizeable win over the Carolina Panthers last time out, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 after their early bye last week.

The performance of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a pleasant surprise since he stepped into Tom Brady’s shoes, but the strength of this Bucs team is a defence that has retained the majority of its big names from previous playoff runs.

Detroit’s defence has taken a step forward this year and both sides ranked in the top ten defences, so a relatively low-scoring affair is expected as both teams try to run the ball.

The Lions have been great at doing that this season and running-back David Montgomery has proven to be a great signing.

Montgomery has shouldered a much bigger burden in recent weeks while rookie running-back Jahmyr Gibbs has been battling an injury and already has six rushing touchdowns.

But he faces a tough outing against a Bucs defence that prides itself on stopping the run, putting more emphasis on quarterback Jared Goff who hasn’t always thrived for Detroit when forced to play outside.

If Tampa Bay can get star receiver Mike Evans on the field for this game following a recent hamstring injury then they should be able to hang around in this match.

The Buccaneers have surprised plenty with the way they’ve started the season and are fancied getting a useful start at home.

Best bet for Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

1pt Evs general

Verdict by Lear Locks

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills predictions

Halloween may still be a couple of weeks away but the New York Giants have already had plenty of scary moments this season and their injury report for this Sunday Night Football match against the Buffalo Bills is truly frightening.

Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller, Wan’Dale Robinson, and John Michael Schmitz all missed practice time for the G-Men this week and could sit out the trip to upstate New York.

That would be an unmitigated disaster for head coach Brian Daboll, who is finding it tough to win games as it is, with Big Blue falling to 1-4 with a defeat to the Miami Dolphins last week.

The Giants desperately miss stud left-tackle Andrew Thomas having given up a league-high 30 sacks this season and teams have been teeing off on quarterback Jones, who has suffered a neck injury as a result.

Here they face a Bills team coming back from a disastrous trip to London. Not only were they beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars but they picked up a catalogue of injuries, including standout linebacker Matt Milano.

But there’s little threat of the Giants taking advantage of the Bills’ injuries on defence, especially if it’s former Buffalo man Tyrod Taylor at quarterback instead of Jones.

The Bills should bounce back to winning ways, but the offensive output of teams who have been back and forth to London does tend to suffer.

The Giants are averaging less than 13 points per game, so a jetlagged Bills would have to do a lot of heavy lifting to push the total up and it may be best to side with unders.

The total opened at 46.5 and has been bet down, but maybe not far enough and there’s enough value in backing the under now at 45.

Best bet for New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Under 45 points in Giants at Bills

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Verdict by John Martin

*Chis Rivers's Week Six best bets

Money Line

Washington Commanders

1pt 6-5 general

The Commanders were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears at home in Week Five and this looks a good opportunity to bounce back for a team who tend to perform better on the road.

Washington have won five of their last eight away matches and should have turned over the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Erratic Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder can’t be trusted to follow up his good performance last week and is likely to take a step back.

Handicap

Indianapolis Colts +4.5

3pts 20-23 Boyles

Teams coming back from London who don’t take a bye tend to find themselves in close games the following week and Jacksonville having a dreadful recent 1-9 ATS record as home favourites.

The Colts may be without exciting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson but Gardner Minshew is a good back-up to lead a hungry and well-rounded Indy offence.

Points

Under 41.5 points in Patriots at Raiders

2pts 10-11 general

The Patriots offence is broken, managing a league-low 11 points per game and scoring three points in their last two matches. Quarterback Mac Jones looks to have had his confidence shattered and isn’t helped by the poor pool of players around him.

The Raiders have looked good at times on offence but head coach Josh McDaniels, the Pats former offensive coordinator, is holding them back with his calls. They’ve gone six games without scoring more than 20 points and may not start here.

Props

Jalen Hurts over 43.5 rushing yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had his best-rushing performance of the season so far when running for 72 yards in Philadelphia’s win over the LA Rams last week and is well set to follow up.

The New York Jets tend to struggle at containing mobile QBs and have allowed the last two they’ve faced, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes, to scramble for at least 49 yards.

