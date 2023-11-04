NFL Week Nine: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Bears can highlight Saints' issues

Where to watch

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports NFL, 2.30pm Sunday

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Sky Sports NFL, 01:20 Sunday night

Best bets for NFL Week Nine

Kansas City Chiefs -1.5

1pt 10-11 general

Seattle Seahawks +6

1pt 10-11 general

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Over 46.5 points

1pt 20-23 general

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals - Over 49 points

1pt 8-11, bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1pt 5-4 general

Chicago Bears +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons - Under 37.5 points

1pt 10-11 general

Saquon Barkley - Over 76.5 rushing yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

NFL Week Nine acca predictions

Bears +8.5

Buccaneers +2.5

Rams +3.0

Colts

Pays 12-1 with bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

NFL Week Nine TV game predictions

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

NFL schedulers could not have written the script any better, as two teams with 6-2 records head to Frankfurt for the league's showcase game.

Fireworks are expected when two of the best offences in the NFL go head-to-head, but neither defence has played too badly either. Miami's Jalen Ramsey returned from injury last week, and the Dolphins have been ruthless in defence thanks to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Chiefs have held opposing offences to just 17.8 points per game over the last five weeks, so this could be a close battle in Germany.

Andy Reid's team will be out to prove a point after last week's surprise 24-9 defeat to the Denver Broncos in what was their first loss in six.

Sceptics have claimed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lack of wide-receiver options and he faces former team-mate Tyreek Hill this weekend, who has been the star of the season for the Dolphins.

Kansas City usually respond well to a defeat, and the Dolphins have yet to prove themselves away from the Hard Rock Stadium, the Chiefs have to be fancied.

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs -1.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Chris Farley

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens predictions

The Seattle Seahawks will head across the country on Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens, and considering the time difference, they could be forgiven for a sloppy day at the office.

However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has led his team to a 23-9 record in their last 32 games in the early window, so there will be no excuses for Geno Smith and his team-mates as they search for their third successive victory.

Seattle have been guilty of being sloppy in possession this season and they will need to be careful with the Ravens' defence ranked 11th in interceptions through eight games.

The Ravens have won three games on the spin and quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing himself into MVP contention, but he will come up against a consistent Seahawks defence. Carroll's team have allowed just 4.8 yards per play, which puts them in the top five in the NFL.

Apart from tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson has yet to get the best out of his wide receivers, and Seattle's defence should keep them at arm's length.

Best bet for Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks +6

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Chris Farley

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles predictions

This is an all-NFC East battle between two teams who have no time for each other and neutrals should be the beneficiaries.

With so much on the line, some may expect a low-scoring game, but this total of 46.5 looks too low.

While both teams are known for their aggressive defences, they rely on their offence to win.

In Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, both teams have established and proven quarterbacks, and they should be well protected by two of the best offensive lines in the league. Both teams have incredible options on offence, and they have the ability to fight fire with fire throughout the match.

Conditions should be perfect on Sunday evening, and with both teams in good form, we expect a high-scoring affair.

Best bet for Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Over 46.5 points

1pt 20-23 general

Verdict by Chris Farley

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals predictions

Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL go head-to-head at the Paycor Stadium on Sunday night as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills returned to winning ways against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they have had an extra few days to prepare, having played last Thursday.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are in search of their fourth successive victory, and they seem to have found their feet at the right time.

Buffalo have played plenty of no-huddle, up-tempo offence, and they have pushed the pace all year. That should help them find space in the middle of the pitch, benefiting Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir.

Allen can win a game on his own for Buffalo, and he has proved it on enough occasions.

However, no quarterback has played better over the last few weeks than Burrow. He threw three touchdowns for 283 yards against the San Francisco 49ers last week, and they are widely regarded as one of the best defences in football.

Over 49 points is a high total, but both teams could trade blows for the duration.

Best bet for Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Over 49 points

1pt 8-11, bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by John Martin

Thomas Hill's Week Nine best bets

Best money line pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1pt 5-4 general

This looks like the value play of the week. The Bucs may have lost three on the spin, but they were competitive in their defeats to the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

The Texans' defence are not on the same level as the Bills or Falcons and Baker Mayfield scored two touchdowns and threw for 237 yards against the Bills. If he can replicate a similar performance, the Texans may not have enough in response.

Houston look to have a bright future with CJ Stroud at the helm, but the Texans lost to the Panthers last week and that proves they are still a long way from being competitive on a regular basis.

Best handicap bet

Chicago Bears +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

Justin Fields is expected to miss out once again for the Bears as they travel to the New Orleans Saints, but while that is not ideal, Tyson Bagent has proved he can do a job, helping his team beat the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

The Bears were brought back down to earth against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, but the Saints may struggle to cover this line.

New Orleans have only scored eight passing touchdowns all season, and while they are 4-4 for the year, they have beaten only the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, and two of those wins could have gone either way.

Derek Carr may get the Saints over the line, but it would be a shock to see them do it by nine points or more.

Best points bet

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons - Under 37.5 points

1pt 10-11 general

These two sides have quarterback issues. Firstly, the Vikings have lost Kirk Cousins for the season due to an achilles injury, meaning rookie Jaren Hall is likely to start.

The Falcons averaged less than 20 points per game with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, but Taylor Heinicke has now been given the starting role. It may take him a week or two to settle into his rhythm, so this clash may not be a classic.

Best prop bet

Saquon Barkley - Over 76.5 rushing yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

The New York Giants head to the Las Vegas Raiders this week, who will be coached by Antonio Pierce for the first time after Josh McDaniels' sacking.

While his arrival may boost morale, he cannot work magic overnight, and the Raiders have given up the second most rushing yards in the NFL in eight weeks (1125).

Barkley will be leaned on heavily by the Giants like he was last week against the New York Jets, and he has run for more than 76 yards in three successive weeks since returning to full fitness.

