NFL Week Eight: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Jaguars fancied to continue winning run

This week's NFL TV game predictions

LA Rams at Dallas Cowboys predictions

The NFL action this Sunday starts an hour earlier for viewers in the UK and Ireland due to the clocks going back, and first up on the televised schedule is an NFC clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, having beaten the Chargers on Monday Night Football the week before, while the Rams head to Texas following a home defeat against the Steelers in which they blew a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams' strength is their passing game, which ranks sixth in the NFL, and quarterback Matthew Stafford should be able to utilise his star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and phenomenal rookie Puka Nacua to help keep this game close.

Los Angeles have played better on the road this season, beating the Seahawks and the Colts and running the Bengals close, and if they can get the ball moving on the ground, they can stay on the right side of a 6.5-point handicap start.

The Cowboys have started the season well but are yet to prove they are genuine Super Bowl contenders. They have the ability to dominate most opponents but they can throw in some strange results, such as their 28-16 loss to Arizona in Week Three.

Dallas are averaging 120 rushing yards per game, which ranks tenth in the NFL, but the Rams' defence is solid against the run so should be able to contain running back Tony Pollard.

Given the Rams' prolific passing offence, they should be able to stay in touch with the Cowboys and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they won outright.

Best bet for LA Rams at Dallas Cowboys

LA Rams +6.5

1pt 5-6 BoyleSports

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers predictions

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the San Francisco 49ers in an intriguing contest between two teams whose form has been heading in contrasting directions.

The 49ers started the season 5-0 but have now lost back-to-back games against teams they were expected to beat, while the Bengals dropped the first two games before winning three of their last four.

To make things worse for the 49ers, starting quarterback Brock Purdy has been placed on concussion protocol this week and is a doubt, so San Francisco could turn to Sam Darnold. Regardless of who starts at QB, they won't have Deebo Samuel to throw to as the star receiver has been ruled out until after the Niners' Week Nine bye.

San Francisco’s offence averaged 33.4 points across their first five games but they have failed to even reach 20 points in their last two outings, which doesn't bode well against a sturdy Cincinnati defence – the Bengals are coming off back-to-back wins and their defence is allowing fewer than 22 points per game on average this season.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offence had a field day against the 49ers last week, putting up 452 total yards, so Bengals QB Joe Burrow and his top target Ja’Marr Chase could be set for a big week.

They should be able to exploit San Fran's secondary and, if Cincinnati's offensive line can block for Burrow, it could be a long night for the 49ers.

Best bet for Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals +5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Chicago Bears at LA Chargers predictions

Two teams with losing records clash at the SoFi Stadium in the late-night slot as the 2-5 Chicago Bears, now led by Tyson Bagent at quarterback, visit the 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley is arguably coaching for his job against the Bears, who claimed a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

After a mediocre debut in the Week Six loss to the Vikings, Bagent looked solid against the Raiders. The rookie might not have the college pedigree of most NFL quarterbacks, but he’s got character and the team seems to be responding to him.

On the other side, Justin Herbert is still playing through an injury to his index finger on his non-throwing hand and a Chargers offence which was once one of the best in the NFL has now failed to break 20 points the last two weeks.

The Chargers are clearly the more desperate and talented team, and they’re at home, so they have every right to be favourites.

However, the Bears are plucky and Bagent should find enough room against the Chargers defence to keep this game within a score, much like the Raiders did with backup rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell in Week Four.

Best bet for Chicago Bears at LA Chargers

Chicago Bears +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Joe Champion's Week Eight best bets

Best money line bet

Minnesota Vikings

1pt 4-5 Boyles, Coral, Ladbrokes

The Minnesota Vikings were one of the luckiest teams in the NFL last season, somehow compiling a 13-4 regular-season record thanks to a series of closely contested wins, and they duly got found out in the playoffs when beaten by the New York Giants.

The Vikings have regressed to the mean this season and are sporting a less impressive 3-4 record. However, they're in better shape than their NFC North rivals and Week Eight opponents Green Bay, who are winless in three outings, two of which came against uninspiring opposition in Denver and Las Vegas.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins lost star receiver Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury but that hasn't held the Vikings' offence back in recent weeks and rookie Jordan Addison stepped up into a lead role with 123 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the 49ers. Expect Minnesota to claim a road win at Lambeau.

Best handicap bet

Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5

2pts 10-11 general

Mike Tomlin has done a fine job this season in coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record despite a lack of production from his offence, but their current form looks to be unsustainable and it's likely that the Jacksonville Jaguars can stamp their class on this contest and win by at least a field goal.

The Steelers rank sixth from bottom in total points scored and have the second-worst net yards per game in the NFL this season, and that is unlikely to cut it against the Jags, who are riding high following four straight wins, all of which came by a margin of at least five points.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be anticipating some rough treatment in Pennsylvania but he is vastly superior to Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and he possesses more weapons too.

Best points bet

Under 43.5 points in Philadelphia at Washington

1pt 10-11 general

The Philadelphia Eagles are strong favourites to claim a seventh win of the season when they visit the Washington Commanders but taking under 43.5 points looks more attractive than a handicap wager on the Super Bowl runners-up.

Despite winning three times, the Eagles' offence has been less productive on the road, scoring 25 points against the Patriots and the Buccaneers, 23 against the Rams and just 14 in defeat against the Jets in their last away trip.

These teams played their part in an entertaining 34-31 Philly contest at the beginning of the month but the Commanders' offence has been going backwards since and scored a measly seven points in defeat to the Giants last time out. The Eagles should win while Washington might not provide as much resistance, keeping the total low.

Bets props bet

Rashee Rice over 41.5 receiving yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

Travis Kelce is still the undisputed top target in Kansas City, but while Patrick Mahomes has continued to look for his tight end above all others, rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has been carving out a solid role in the Super Bowl champions' offence.

Rice has had at least four receptions in the Chiefs' last four games, chalking up 60 yards against the Chargers last weekend and 72 against this week's opponents, the Denver Broncos, at Arrowhead a fortnight ago. He is enjoying a quietly impressive start to his NFL career and can eclipse 41.5 yards for the third successive week.

