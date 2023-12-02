NFL Week 13: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Lions to bounce back on the road
Best bets for Sunday's televised Week 13 games, as well as all the best bets for the weekend action
Where to watch
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am Sunday night
Best bets for NFL Week Thirteen
Denver Broncos +3.5
1pt 5-6 general
San Francisco 49ers -3
1pt 10-11 bet365
Kansas City Chiefs -6
1pt 10-11 bet365
Detroit Lions
1pt 1-2 general
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 5.5
1pt 10-11 bet365
Under 42.5 points in Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
2pt 10-11 general
Bijan Robinson over 59.5 rushing yards
2pt 10-11 bet365
NFL Week Thirteen acca predictions
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Under 42.5 points in Colts v Titans
Under33.5 points in Falcons v Jets
Price guide 6-1
NFL Week 12 TV game predictions
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans predictions
Two playoff teams in the AFC meet at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday as the Denver Broncos travel to the Houston Texans.
The Broncos will take their five-game winning streak on the road, but they will need to overcome CJ Stroud and the impressive Texans. Rookie Stroud will relish this matchup against a playoff rival and his team have fared well at home, winning four of their six matches.
The Texans' offence is in the top ten for points per game, yards per game and yards per play, as well as third-down conversion rate, and they will have to be at their very best against a rejuvenated Denver team.
The Broncos have turned a corner under coach Sean Payton and they even managed to score 29 points last week against the Cleveland Browns, who are known to have one of the NFL's best defences.
Denver have now scored more than 20 points in four successive matches, and while they are 2-2 away from home, they may be able to push the Texans close this weekend.
Best bet for Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Denver Broncos +3.5
1pt 5-6 general
Verdict by Chris Farley
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles predictions
The match of the weekend takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as the Eagles play host to the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco and Philadelphia are two of the best in their conference, and they are also well fancied to win the Lombardi Trophy in February. The Eagles have been outgained by at least 98 yards per game in four straight wins, and their defence has shown signs of weakness. However, the 49ers' Brock Purdy has been perfect in the three games since their bye week.
The 49ers' offence has found a rhythm, and with left tackle Trent Williams back and fit, he should be crucial to their chances of victory.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect and he continues to drag his team over the line. However, he can only do so much, and the Eagles have allowed 430 yards per game in the last four weeks. Kyle Shanahan's team will also have revenge on their mind, as they lost to the Eagles in last season's NFC title game. On that occasion, they had no quarterback for three quarters, so they will be desperate to lay down a marker this time.
Philadelphia have ridden their luck at times and managed to grind out results, but they may struggle to keep the 49ers at bay in this one.
Best bet for San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
San Fransisco 49ers -3
1pt 10-11 bet365
Verdict by Chris Farley
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers predictions
After a slow start, the Green Bay Packers have started to find some form, and they are 6-5 shots for their home clash against the Chiefs.
Their 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions was a huge upset on Thanksgiving, and Jordan Love is now looking like a franchise quarterback. He finished with 325 yards and three touchdowns, handing him a rating of 125.5.
He may not find it so easy this week against a strong Kansas defence. Andy Reid's team are 8-3, but they have not been as prolific on offence, which is a surprise considering their head coach and quarterback.
However, a sign of a good team is one that can win without being at their best, and the Chiefs should be able to disrupt Love, even though he has improved. Kansas need to keep winning to ensure they are in the fight to be the top seed in the AFC, and they should win by at least a touchdown.
Best bet for Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs -6
1pt 10-11bet365
Verdict by John Martin
Thomas Hill's Week 13 best bets
Best money line pick
Detroit Lions
1pt 1-2 general
The Lions have had more than a week to prepare for this clash since losing to the Packers, but half of their wins have come on the road, and their trip to New Orleans should present the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.
New Orleans are still struggling to turn their offensive yards into points and they have not been strong at home, with a 2-2 record suggesting they are vulnerable this weekend.
Best handicap bet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 5.5
1pt 10-11 bet365
Todd Bowles's Tampa Bay welcome the struggling Carolina Panthers to town this week, and it is a game they should win.
The Panthers sacked coach Frank Reich this week, and that comes as no surprise considering their 1-10 record.
Carolina have not scored more than 15 points in their previous five weeks, and they have yet to win on the road. Their 0-6 record has to be targeted this week, and while the Bucs have struggled at time, they should have enough on offence to win by at least a touchdown.
Best points bet
Under 42.5 points in Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
2pt 10-11 general
The clash between the Colts and Titans features two in-form teams, with the Colts 4-1 away, while the Titans have the same record at home.
While the Titans are planning for next year, the Colts still have every chance of reaching the playoffs thanks to their 6-5 record. However, running back Jonathan Taylor is no longer able to feature, and that massively weakens the Colts' offence. This could be a low-scoring game that goes down to the wire.
Best prop bet
Bijan Robinson over 59.5 rushing yards
2pt 10-11 bet365
After a slow start, first-round pick Bijan Robinson is starting to find his feet in the Falcons offence, which should mean bad news for the Jets.
Robinson has scored three touchdowns in four games, and he has picked up a minimum of 50 yards during that time.
He should be able to shine against the Jets defence, as they are the fourth-worst defence at stopping the run this season. They have allowed an average of 4.2 yards per carry and Robinson should get plenty of touches as the Falcons look to continue their playoff push.
