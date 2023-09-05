NFL Specials betting tips and NFL predictions: Mahomes a solid favourite to retain MVP award

Best bets

Patrick Mahomes to be MVP

1pt 7-1 Betfair

Myles Garrett to have most sacks

1pt 6-1 bet365

Garrett Wilson to have most receiving yards

1pt each-way 16-1 BoyleSports

NFL season predictions

The Chiefs' dynasty under head coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes have their second Super Bowl in the bag and the mercurial Mahomes looks a solid favourite to win the NFL MVP award for a third time following his successes in 2018 and 2022.

He is starting from a position of strength after getting 48 of the 50 first-place votes last season and it is not unheard of for a player to secure back-to-back MVP wins, with Aaron Rodgers having won in 2020 and 2021 and Peyton Manning being named MVP in 2008 and 2009.

Mahomes overcame the loss of his favourite target Tyreek Hill last season and, as well as feeding star tight end Travis Kelce again, he looks set to be spreading the ball around to a wide cast of receivers this season, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and rookie Rashee Rice all in the mix.

The Chiefs defence is arguably not as strong this year, especially if defensive tackle Chris Jones does not return after a contract row, so they will need more Mahomes magic to carry them to the playoffs.

Myles Garrett has his best chance yet to finish as the NFL sacks leader. The Browns' defensive end has looked unstoppable as part of a retooled defensive line with new recruits Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson ensuring that opposing offences cannot just concentrate on blocking Garrett. The former first overall draft pick has posted 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons and could see those numbers skyrocket this time.

Garrett Wilson looked like an elite receiver in his rookie season with 1,103 receiving yards, despite having the ball thrown to him by a motley crew of Jets quarterbacks. With four-time MVP Rodgers now in town, Wilson looks set to challenge for the league lead in receiving yards and certainly has a shot of making the three each-way places offered by BoyleSports.

